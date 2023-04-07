Netflix has announced the release date for the final episodes of Manifest. We’ve been dying to know how creator Jeff Rake will wrap up the story of Flight 828, especially after that Season 4, Part 1 cliffhanger. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too long since the last ten episodes of the beloved mystery series come to the streamer this June.
Manifest’s first season premiered on NBC in 2018, telling the gripping story of a plane that gets lost in the Bermuda Triangle for five years, even though its passengers only think a few hours have passed. The mystery surrounding Flight 828 only grew with each subsequent season, but the series was unfortunately canceled after three seasons. And since Rake planned to tell a six-season story, NBC left many unsolved cliffhangers behind. Unexpectedly, after a passionate fan campaign, Netflix picked up the series for a fourth and final season.
Even though Rake didn’t get the six seasons he wanted, the fourth season of Manifest was stretched out by Netflix to give the creator some breathing space. Manifest’s first season has 16 episodes, while subsequent seasons have 13. So, by offering Rake 20 episodes, Netflix ensures the creator would be able to end the story exactly as he first intended. That is great news for fans waiting for all the puzzle pieces to fall into place.
When Is Manifest Season 4 Part 2 Coming to Netflix?
Manifest Season 4, Part 2 brings back cast members Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards, and Ty Doran. The show’s cast grew thinner over the years after many heartbreaking deaths, but hopefully, some of the surviving characters will get their deserving happy ending.
The final episodes of Manifest come to Netflix on June 2. Check out Season 4, Part 2 first teaser and the synopsis below.
In the aftermath of Angelina unleashing a devastating volcanic fissure, the passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry. A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers. As Michaela grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke, she must team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful and joyous chapter of the Manifest story.