Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Manifest Season 4 Part 1.Manifest Season 4 has finally landed at Netflix with the first half of the final season hitting the streamer. The mystery drama is bigger and bolder than before, confirming some theories while asking even more questions, and exploring the drama in Cal's (now played by Ty Doran) sudden aging and Grace's (Athena Karkanis) death. However, with Ben (Josh Dallas) focusing on finding his daughter Eden, who was kidnaped by 828er Angelina Meyer (Holly Taylor), Olive (Luna Blaise) is left mostly alone to handle the weight of digging into the archeological lore behind the callings.

This isn't the first time that the character has been isolated from the other leading characters in the show. Olive is in an interesting situation, but she's generally underutilized, especially in what we've seen from Season 4 so far. It's a return from a previously recurring character that brings her story back to life toward the end of the batch of episodes — TJ Morrison (Garrett Wareing).

Who Is TJ?

TJ was featured mainly in Manifest's second season, introduced as a college student and passenger who was on 828, grappling with life without his mother, who killed herself after the flight's disappearance. He becomes close to the Stones, helping them research the callings after encountering Ben during one — which leads to his arrest after it looks like he committed murder. Ben, of course, comes to his defense and all the Stones because a pseudo-family for TJ.

He sticks around for the majority of Season 2 but leaves in the penultimate episode for Egypt so that he can look for more artifacts surrounding the callings and study their connection to Egyptian mythology. To that effect, TJ sends the Stones a painting that helps Olive recognize the idea that would become known as the lifeboat — the idea that passengers are judged by the Divine Consciousness as a whole.

How Does TJ Return?

TJ surprises Olive when he returns in the eighth episode, "Full Upright and Locked Position," his studies leading him back to New York to search for omega sapphire. There was a little foreshadowing and build-up prior, due to Olive's name-drops and pre-episode recaps that give the audience a refresher on the 828er. The two immediately rekindle their romantic connection, the entire return a part of a romantic gesture. This is really the start of her emotional arc of the season, which notably only has two episodes to go at the point of TJ's return. Prior to this, other than the initial shock, Olive isn't allowed to have much of a reaction to the seismic events that divided her family other than being a sounding board for the rest of them. Season 4 makes her the definition of a supporting character. With TJ, at least, she is allowed to feel and express her emotions in a more honest way than she could with any of her family members.

But even then, TJ's arrival doesn't just exist to spice up Olive's story for the final season (and he definitely does that!); he adds to the pool of knowledge the Stones have at their disposal to understand the Divine Consciousness. However, he's much more of a supporting presence in this sense, filling smaller gaps while Olive takes charge of explaining the mythos.

TJ's return is one of the many points Manifest needs to hit now that it's reached its final run of episodes. Even though TJ comes home towards the end of the first batch of episodes, his welcome is appreciated despite being late in the game. He helps Olive's storyline become at least a little more interesting, by letting her release all the family trauma she's soaked up due to her supportive nature and giving her a dedicated partner to bounce ideas off of when deciphering clues — one that most likely won't get dragged into other plots. TJ is Olive's Olive.

What other characters will Manifest bring back to help bring the story of 828 to a close?

Manifest is available to stream on Netflix, with Part 2 of Season 4 set to premiere at a date yet to be announced.