Last year on what was dubbed "828 Day" for the then-NBC series Manifest, Netflix announced that the cancelled series would find a new home on the streamer for its fourth and final season. Exactly one year later, Netflix has revealed the show will return this November, as well as dropped a Season 4 poster and teaser trailer!

The new poster reiterates the emphasis the series places on everything being connected, first with its tagline of "Make the final connection." The main image itself showcases a brightly glowing airplane window with a hand reaching out. While still a cryptic image, it's also one viewers will recognize. Throughout the first three seasons, Cal, who had a deeper connection to the Callings than most, was often shown looking at a similar glow. Whatever hides behind the glow has yet to be fully revealed. However, per the recurring "It's all connected" line, it's not a stretch to assume that glow will become even more significant in the upcoming season.

Like the poster, the teaser offers familiar footage mixed with some new content for Season 4. It kicks off with that fateful plane trip that eventually brought the Flight 828 passengers back five and half years later on November 4, 2018. Mixed with a dramatic backing track and rapid flashes of events, the trailer builds up the high stakes and tension viewers can expect from the new season, teasing that "something's coming." Considering some of the massive and wild events that have happened thus far in three seasons, whatever it is will likely be a large part of the season and won't go quietly. The trailer also confirms the inclusion of some sort of divine power (or as the trailer states, "divine consciousness") will continue to play a large role.

Image via NBC

Season 4 will pick up two years after the Season 3 finale, which ended with a whirlwind of events in its final minutes, chief of which included Cal returning, now the same age as his twin Olive, and Grace being murdered. The new season sees Ben (Josh Dallas) knee-deep in grief after Grace's death and the abduction of his youngest daughter Eden. As he searches for Eden, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) is now the sole head of the lifeboat. However, with the government much more attuned to the bizarre occurrences surrounding the 828 passengers, she struggles to maintain the role with constant monitoring. Meanwhile, a mysterious new passenger arrives with a package that holds many of the answers the others seek. The Season 3 finale also saw the very brief return of Captain Daly and his plane. Though there has yet to be any further mention of him, his series of events created a few threads of their own heading into Season 4.

Manifest is created, showrun, and executive produced by Jeff Rake. Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, and Len Goldstein executive produce. Additional cast includes J.R. Ramirez, Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, Ty Doran, Daryl Edwards, and Matt Long.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 arrives on Netflix on November 4. Check out the teaser trailer and poster below: