Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Manifest.

Manifest has officially reached its final destination, with the last round of episodes landing on Netflix last week on June 2. The final episodes followed Ben (Josh Dallas), Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), and the other passengers as they tried to stop the Death Date and the apocalypse along with it. In the series finale, everything comes to a turbulent head, as volcanoes begin to erupt and the passengers face their final judgment — and an extremely zealous Angelina (Holly Taylor). However, the good passengers ultimately prevail. As the show concluded, those remaining returned to 2013, where they were given a second chance at life with all the knowledge they accumulated throughout the series. Recently, Netflix shared a new video featuring the cast and creator Jeff Rake breaking down one of the show's biggest episodes.

The video features Rake, Dallas, Roxburgh, Taylor, Matt Long (Zeke), Parveen Kaur (Saanvi), Luna Blaise (Olive), Ty Doran (Cal), Daryl Edwards (Vance), and J.R. Ramirez (Jared). They begin by giving their initial reaction to the finale, with a majority of them noting that while it was shocking, it felt right and made sense with everything that had happened in the show. Both Rake and Doran mentioned that it was a cathartic experience, especially since Rake knew from the beginning how the ending would pan out.

Kaur, Taylor, and Edwards then share their thoughts about their characters. Kaur shared that much of the science stuff related to Saanvi was quite dense. Taylor revealed that she was actually surprised at Angelina's fate. Because of that, and the nature of Angelina's death, it was a tough episode for Taylor. And a sad one to boot. Meanwhile, Edwards enjoyed his time as Robert Vance. He liked playing a character who carried a lot of authority.

Image via Netflix

The Manifest Finale Was Filled With Reunions

Near the end of the video, the group talks a little more about all those returning faces in the finale. Long kicks it off by sharing that he knew Zeke would return in a major way for Part 2 following his death in Part 1. Ramirez leads the conversation into the finale itself, praising the series for how it brought everyone back together, which includes the return of Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone. The others echoed the sentiment. As many of their characters' scenes didn't overlap, the finale offered the chance for everyone to be together again both on and off-screen. Dallas likened it to a "strange high school reunion."

Finally, Long, Ramirez, and Rake tie everything together, with Long noting how the show maintained connections. He and Ramirez also felt that their arcs had solid endings where Michaela was involved. Rake offers his final thoughts about how it was disappointing when the show was initially cancelled. However, it ultimately meant Manifest's return and chance to go out right was all the more gratifying.

All episodes of Manifest are streaming now on Netflix. Watch the cast discuss the finale below: