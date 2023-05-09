The end is nigh for Manifest's 828 passengers, as the second half of Season 4 is ready to take flight this June. Following the apocalypse-sized revelations in Part 1, Ben Stone (Josh Dallas), his sister Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh), and the others must rush to protect the passengers and stop Angelina (Holland Taylor) lest the entire world end. If viewers thought Part 1 was intense, creator Jeff Rake teased that the series finale is on a level of its own.

As part of Entertainment Weekly's summer preview, Rake offered some enticing tidbits on what to expect from Manifest's final round of episodes. He shared that the final episode is "hands down the most ambitious episode we have ever shot," adding he thinks viewers will agree that it "surpasses what you saw in 410 — and you’ll probably say ‘by a long shot.'" Considering that Part 1 ended with Angelina creating volcanic fissures in the world, it only seems fitting the finale episode will dramatically up the ante, especially with the June 2, 2024 death date rapidly approaching in the show.

Moreover, Rake revealed that Part 2 will pull focus to the passengers as a unit, rather than place a greater emphasis on the Stone family. He said that, "Ultimately, Michaela and Ben’s role within this mythology was to lead the flock, to figure out why they’re back, what their mission is. The series is going to end as it began. That is to say with Ben and Michaela leading the passengers, hopefully, to their survival."

What to Expect in Manifest Season 4 Part 2

As Part 1 of the season ended, Angelina got her hands on the Omega Sapphire, giving her immense power that, of course, only led to disaster. Back at the Stone residence, Zeke (Matt Long) died using his abilities to heal Cal, as Cal holds an especially important connection to what viewers learned was the Divine Consciousness. In Part 2, a grieving Michaela teams-up with Jared (JR Ramirez) to continue investigating the Callings, whose answers remain as elusive as ever. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) try to work with the 828 registry, while Cal's mystical scar becomes the one beacon of hope for the passengers. And Angelina? Well, she still wreaks absolute chaos.

Despite all the intense moving parts of Season 4, Dallas also promised that viewers can expect closure: "Everything is going to get tied up and all your questions will be answered, including the biggest question of all. What happened to those passengers on Flight 828?"

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 lands on Netflix on June 2. Revisit our interview with Dallas about the series below: