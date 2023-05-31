In 2018, the then-NBC series Manifest took flight, following a group of passengers who mysteriously disappeared and returned five and a half years later. Since its debut, the series was cancelled, picked up by Netflix, and is now heading into its final batch of episodes this week on June 2. While the series has reached the end of the runway, star Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone, believes there could be more beyond the final boarding call.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dallas said Manifest has "major sequel or spin-off potential." He even pitched a few ideas of where the story could go: "Maybe we go into the future and see Eden [Ben's daughter] at 21 or so as she’s navigating the world, or we follow the younger passengers. Maybe we go back to 2013 and deep dive into the investigation with [NSA director] Vance."

Additionally, Dallas noted earlier in the interview that if a sequel ever does come to fruition, it would give Ben the opportunity to apply everything he's learned in Manifest and then some: "I wanted him to learn from his experience and be able to do things over again with a new perspective. If there was a sequel after the final scene, I hope he would go forward armed with knowledge and tools to take life as a gift."

Why a Manifest Spin-Off or Sequel Could Work

As Manifest Season 4 Part 2 has yet to premiere, there's no telling how the series will end. However, with such a rich ensemble of characters and a storyline with a plethora of intriguing threads, new stories in the Manifest universe could take the show even deeper. If the passengers survive the looming Death Date, a spin-off or sequel could explore the mental toll it takes on everyone. Characters like Eden or Robert Vance (Daryl Edwards) who didn't have the opportunity to get deeper storylines would have a chance to shine. Moreover, show creator Jeff Rake had a six-season plan for the show initially. A spin-off or sequel to delve a little more into what was cut for time.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 picks up following Angelina's (Holly Taylor) destructive actions with the Omega Sapphire. More dangerous than ever, Ben and the others rush to stop her before the damage gets even worse -- and Cal (Ty Doran) may be the only hope to defeating her and saving everyone. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) try to work with the 828 registry, while Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and a grieving Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) work on the Callings.

Manifest takes its final flight June 2 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: