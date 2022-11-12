Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 Part 1 of Manifest.The passengers on flight 828 have certainly had a rough go of it on Netflix’s Manifest. Their ill-fated trip back from Jamaica left them missing five and a half years of their lives with no recollection of anything spectacular happening, in which their loved ones had grieved and moved on. For instance, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) found the man whose proposal she planned to accept married to her best friend. Ben (Josh Dallas) had to deal with his wife having been in a years-long relationship with another man that had become something of a father to their daughter Olive (Luna Blaise). But, as if these world-shattering changes weren’t enough to try to cope with, the passengers soon discovered something much bigger and much darker looming in their futures: The death date.

The death date has been teased on Manifest since the end of the first season. As the name suggests, it is the day that the passengers are destined to die. It is the exact amount of time after their return that they were gone — in this case, five and a half years. So, can they survive? That has been the biggest question since early on and is what has driven the passengers’ journey over the seasons, desperate to find a way to survive and live out the rest of their lives with their loved ones. Unfortunately, matters have only become more complicated with additional twists and new information revealed along the way, making it even more uncertain whether they can beat it.

In the first season’s finale, nefarious criminal Griffin (Marc Menchaca) is pulled out of the river somehow still alive despite being underwater for days. He begins to receive the Callings, just like the passengers, giving them another example of this strange phenomenon happening to someone else after Zeke (Matt Long) appeared days earlier. Unlike the passengers (up to this point, at least), Griffin is a truly terrible human being and tries to use the Callings to his advantage when Michaela reveals the importance of them. Thankfully, this doesn’t play out well for him. 82 hours and 8 minutes after his return — the exact amount of time he had been underwater — he drowns in the middle of the street. At this same moment, Olive pieces together clues that had been building over the season, like the peacock in Ben’s visions and Cal’s drawing of three headstones, to get the death date: June 2, 2024. This changes everything.

In the second season, now armed with the knowledge of their inevitable deaths, the Stones and Saanvi are in distress and trying to figure out how to stop it. Michaela doubles down on the Callings, aside from an important moment of weakness that later comes back to haunt them, especially as she believes this to be the only way to save Zeke from his death date that is only months away. Ben searches for an academic explanation, working with his student and fellow passenger TJ (Garrett Wareing) to dig into history, eventually leading to another example of this happening to a man named Al-Zuras who foretold the disappearance of flight 828. In the meantime, Saanvi searches for a medical explanation and, in the process, accidentally loses the ability to receive Callings.

When the time comes for Zeke’s death date, things look rather bleak. He’s dying of frostbite, inching closer to the end with no real hope. Meanwhile, the Meth Heads — Jace (James McMenamin), Pete (Devin Harjes), and Kory (Dazmann Still) — are after Cal and the Stone family because Michaela did not listen to her Calling to let them go, which would have resulted in their deaths due to an explosion. After tracking them down to a remote cabin, the Meth Heads take Cal down to the frozen lake, where they fall in. Zeke manages to follow his last Calling and save Cal, ending with him surviving his death date. Thus, giving the passengers hope that following the Callings will save their lives.

Unfortunately, the Meth Heads disappearing from the lake and reappearing three months later, just like the passengers, throws another wrench into what they thought they knew about the death date. While Pete and Kory follow their Callings and get to a better place, like Zeke did, Jace does not. Jace kills Tarik (Warner Miller) while he attempts to protect his sister Grace (Athena Karkanis) and nephew Cal (Jack Messina). Believing Cal to be the problem to stop the Callings and save his life, Jace tries to kill Cal too, but fails and dies. Pete and Kory, having followed Jace to stop him from hurting Cal, think they’ve survived when a shadow emerges from Jace’s body and kills both of them, too.

Like with Griffin’s death, Olive is doing research on an ancient papyrus at the same moment and discovers the truth: Those who return together will be judged together. Meaning, Jace’s bad actions tipped the scales against Kory and Pete. Therefore, the trouble the passengers have been causing and the innocents they have hurt could tip the scales against the Stones and other good passengers by their judgment day. Thus begins the story of trying to keep the passengers’ “lifeboat” afloat.

Can the Lifeboat Stay Afloat?

Like Jace though, there are passengers — Adrian (Jared Grimes) and Eagan (Ali Sohaili) to name a few — that refuse to follow their Callings, spelling doom for the rest of the passengers. Or, others like Angelina (Holly Taylor) who distort the true meaning of the Calling and do terrible things, like Angelina killing Grace and kidnapping Eden in the third season’s finale. So, despite their best efforts through the end of the third season and the first half of the fourth season, the Stones and Saanvi are out of their league when trying to get nearly 200 people to follow the correct path to save them all when their ultimate judgment day comes. They do find a way to potentially right the ship and keep the lifeboat afloat on their own, despite the horrible actions of the other passengers, with the omega sapphire, but that isn’t exactly working out as anticipated either with Angelina using it to further her own terrible delusion.

This is even more worrisome upon the revelation in the penultimate episode of Manifest Season 4 Part 1. Michaela, Saanvi, Ben, and Cal have a Calling that puts them back on flight 828 where Olive, Zeke, Alex (Sydney Morton), and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) are in their seats as the plane experiences turbulence and a volcano is spewing lava outside the windows. Once lava begins to make its way into the cabin of the plane, they put together the pieces and discover that their impending death date is apocalyptic. The entire world is at stake; it’s not just the passengers’ lives at risk.

As we head into the final 10 episodes of Manifest, it’s impossible to ignore how the death date has evolved and what is at stake, especially with Angelina ready to enact her vengeance upon the entire world with the omega sapphire giving her untold abilities (like her manifestation of a fake Grace to manipulate Ben and Cal in the midseason finale). Again, the question remains: Can the passengers survive? Now we must also ask: Can they save the world?

Every episode of Manifest is now streaming on Netflix. The second half of the final season is set to premiere sometime next year.