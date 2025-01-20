Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver is hailed as one of the greatest movies ever made, as the neo-noir psychological drama about a man's descent into madness within an equally maddening city continues to influence cinema decades after its release. However, Taxi Driver wasn't the only film from the 70s to explore the sinister truth about a city's corruption beneath its bright lights—and it's arguably not even the greatest. In 1975, a year before Taxi Driver was released, a film with a kindred spirit premiered thousands of miles away in the Philippines: Manila in the Claws of Light, a neo-noir mystery and drama that shares similar narrative elements with Scorsese's seminal piece. Directed by Lino Brocka, considered the most influential auteur in Philippine cinema, Manila in the Claws of Light is a heart-wrenching tragedy that explores the conflict between humanity's generosity and greed, set in the shadowed underbelly of a hustling metropolis.

'Manila in the Claws of Light' is Considered the Greatest Filipino Movie