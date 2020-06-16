David Fincher Had Amanda Seyfried Film One ‘Mank’ Scene For a Week, Because David Fincher

David Fincher’s long-awaited biopic Mank, about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his bitter dispute with Orson Welles, wrapped filming earlier this year and is expected to debut on Netflix sometime this fall. The film stars Gary Oldman in the title role, and, interestingly, was written by Fincher’s father Jack. Amanda Seyfried co-stars as Hollywood legend Marion Davies, and Collider recently got a chance to speak with the actress about her upcoming horror film You Should Have Left, during which she revealed some details about her experience working with Fincher.

Honestly, it is the hardest I’ve ever worked. But I am so thrilled with it. First of all, it came out of nowhere. Then I spoke with David Fincher … I had to download Zoom. Didn’t know what it was. And I spoke to him for like an hour and a half hour about it, the script. I was pretty sure I was going to do it, but I didn’t know, it was up to him. But I was just also like, how the fuck am I going to play Marion Davies? She had the accent. And how many takes? All of that stuff swarmed in. But I was also like, this is such a get – to work with Fincher he’s one of a kind. And I actually can’t believe we did it. And we finished on February 21st, right before the quarantine. I can’t believe it. And I was doing three movies back-to-back, so each blended into the next and my head wasn’t was on straight. I was flying to LA on weekends and doing rehearsals with David and Gary Arliss and all the cast. And then like going back in for my other movies, It was great. And uh, yeah, it’s going to be amazing.

Fincher is a notorious perfectionist, known for filming dozens of takes of a single scene. Seyfried confirmed that the director lived up to his meticulous reputation during Mank, referencing one scene in particular that she filmed for five days:

…I was part of scenes with tons of people in it and we would do it for an entire week. I can’t tell you how many takes we did, but I would guess 200, maybe I could be wrong and could be way off. Um, I could be underestimating by five days of one scene when I didn’t have one line… ‘You think I can just relax?’ No, because there are probably about nine or 10 different camera angles that had been on me at one point.

You can check out our full interview with Seyfried later this week. You Should Have Left hits VOD this Thursday, June 18.