First ‘Mank’ Images Reveal David Fincher’s Netflix Movie About the Making of ‘Citizen Kane’

Netflix has unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated new film from director David Fincher, Mank. Written by Fincher’s father Jack Fincher, Mank re-evaluates 1930s Hollywood through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles. Gary Oldman fills the role of the titular screenwriter, while the impressive ensemble cast also includes Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer, and Tom Burke as Welles.

Citizen Kane went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, credited to Mankiewicz and Welles, but controversy erupted over who wrote what. It’s been a source of debate for decades.

To say this movie looks incredible is an understatement. It’s presented entirely in black-and-white, and Fincher’s knack for evocative shadow and contrast will surely be on full display here. He’s one of the most talented directors who’s ever lived, and to see him playing with the form in this way — and with the story of the making of one of the best films ever created — is an absolute joy. This remains my most anticipated film of the year, and I really can’t wait to see this thing in motion.

Fincher reunites with much of his usual filmmaking team on Mank, including composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and production designer Donald Graham Burt, but his cinematographer this time around is Erik Messerschmidt with whom Fincher worked on his Netflix series Mindhunter.

Mank will be released by Netflix sometime this fall, and is pegged to be a major awards contender – potentially Fincher’s biggest since The Social Network scored eight nominations and three wins in 2011.

Along with the images, we also have a full cast list of who’s playing who in Mank:

Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz

Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies

Lily Collins as Rita Alexander

Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer

Tom Pelphrey as Joe Mankiewicz

Sam Troughton as John Houseman

Ferdinand Kinsley as Ivring Thalberg

Tuppence Middleton as Sara Mankiewicz

Tom Burke as Orson Welles

Joseph Cross as Charles Lederer

Jamie McShane as Shelly Metcalf

Toby Leonard Moore as David O. Selznick

Monika Grossman as Fraulein Freda

Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst

Check out the first images from Mank below, which was produced by Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, and Douglas Urbanski.

For more on Mank, here’s Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross talking about how they’re going to use period authentic instruments on the score, and cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt talking about the look of the film.

Image via NetflixFilm on Twitter.