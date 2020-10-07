David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ Sets December Release Date on Netflix
Netflix will release David Fincher‘s Mank in select theaters in November before the black-and-white film begins streaming on Dec. 4, Collider has learned.
The Hollywood-centric period piece follows alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he races to finish the screenplay for Orson Welles‘ 1941 masterpiece Citizen Kane. That classic picture was fraught with controversy behind the scenes as Mankiewicz and Welles argued over credit and who wrote what, which became even more important once the film won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
Tom Burke co-stars as Welles, while the rest of the cast includes Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tom Pelphrey, Tuppence Middleton, Joseph Cross and Leven Rambin, with Arliss Howard as Louis B. Mayer and Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst.
Other notable Hollywood luminaries expected to appear include Craig Robert Young as Charlie Chaplin, Sebastian Faure as Clark Gable, Michelle Twarowska as Joan Crawford, Scarlet Cummings as Bette Davis, Natalie Denise Sperl as Greta Garbo, Trevor Wooldridge as Darryl F. Zanuck, Ferdinand Kingsley as Irving Thalberg, and Toby Leonard Moore as David O. Selznick.
The original script for Mank was written by Fincher’s father, Jack Fincher, so this project certainly means a lot to the filmmaker, who tapped his Mindhunter DP Erik Messerschmidt to serve as the cinematographer. Mank is the first new Fincher film in six years, so to say I’m excited would be an understatement.
Mank boasts a running time of 2 hours and 11 minutes, so it won’t be quite as long as Zodiac or The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, not that Fincher ever wastes a single frame. The film is expected to be a major awards contender for Netflix, which also has Ron Howard‘s Hillbilly Elegy on the horizon.
While we all wait for Netflix to release the Mank trailer, you can click here to check out some gorgeous images from the film, and click here for our recent interview with Messerschmidt.
