Check Out These Gorgeous Behind-the-Scenes Photos from ‘Mank’

On the heels of the full trailer for David Fincher’s Mank, we now have some incredible behind-the-scenes photos from the production, which according to Vashi Nedomansky took 210(!) days. Like the film, these stills are in black-and-white, and really serve to play up the Old Hollywood glamour and decadence that Fincher’s film looks to convey. What’s amazing is that you have a photo for every single day of the production, so that’s 210 images you can peruse while you get amped for the first Fincher feature in six years.

Looking through these images, it’s clear that there’s a wealth of making-of material, and my hope is that Mank, even if it’s not good, gets a full Criterion edition. Fincher movies used to be among the best discs out there until the home entertainment market dried up, but with Netflix partnering with Criterion for their prestige pictures, I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the first Fincher movie to land in the Criterion Collection since The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Click over to The White Wine Came Up with the Fish to spend the rest of your morning drowning in gorgeous stills from the making of Mank. I’m also inclined the believe that the music on the page is the score from the film by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and it sounds amazing. The film arrives on Netflix on December 4th and stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, and Charles Dance.

MANK directed by David Fincher

210 days of production

