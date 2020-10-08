First Trailer for ‘Mank’ Reveals David Fincher’s Netflix Movie About the Making of ‘Citizen Kane’

At long last, the wait is over. Netflix has released the first Mank teaser trailer for director David Fincher‘s highly anticipated upcoming film — his first feature since 2014’s Gone Girl —and pardon my French but it looks fan-fucking-tastic.

Mank, delivered in splendid black-and-white by DP Erik Messerschmidt (who also shot Mindhunter), stars Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, the eccentric, alcoholic, and tempestuous screenwriter behind cinema classic Citizen Kane, directed by eccentric, tempestuous wunderkind Orson Welles (played here by Tom Burke). Other notable performers include Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, widely considered to be the inspiration for a particularly unlikable character; and Charles Dance as “Citizen Kane” himself, William Randolph Hearst.

Fincher works from a screenplay written by his late father Jack Fincher, and the result of Fincher + 1930s/40s Hollywood as teased in this first look at footage is a match made in heaven. It looks as though the entire style of Mank, from the sound design to the cinematography, is meant to mimic the sound and look of a film made in 1940. Obviously Fincher and Messerschmidt shot this thing digitally (as is Fincher’s way), but the manipulation of the footage to get what we see here is a thing of beauty, and really has me hoping there’s a feature-length making-of documentary in the works at Netflix.

As for the story, we don’t see too much — this is a teaser trailer after all — but the making of Citizen Kane and the screenwriting battles between Mank and Welles is the stuff of legend, and given that Fincher is a stickler for accuracy I can’t wait to see how it’s all portrayed.

And is that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross‘ score we hear in this teaser? Because if so, holy fucking shit.

So yeah, you could say I’m a little excited for this one. See for your self below — both the brief teaser and a longer trailer the debuted on Reddit. And if you’re a true Fincher fanatic, I suggest checking out the 43-minute reddit video that served as a build-up to the trailer debut, which is loaded with Fincher Easter eggs.

Mank will be released in select theaters in November and will premiere on Netflix on December 4th. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below. For more on the film, here’s a boatload of dang images!

Here’s the official synopsis for Mank: