‘Mank’ Trailer: David Fincher’s 1930s Netflix Epic Sees Gary Oldman as a Troubled Screenwriter

Netflix has released the official trailer for Mank, which transports Oscar-winner Gary Oldman and an equally starry cast back to 1930s Hollywood. Why? Well, because director David Fincher is interested in examining the making of one of the biggest movies ever made, Orson Welles‘ Citizen Kane, and the drama surrounding the life of its screenwriter, Herman Mankiewicz.

Building on the first trailer, the official Mank trailer goes even deeper into teasing the many troubles swirling around Herman “Just call me Mank” Mankiewicz (Oldman). Yes, there’s the promises of an exciting dalliance with blonde bombshell movie star Marion Davies (played by Amanda Seyfried), but there’s also the slight issue of Mank’s wife, Sara (Tuppence Middleton), who is at home wondering when her husband will get his act together and Marion’s boyfriend, the obscenely wealthy William Randolph Hearst (Charles Dance) standing in the way. There’s the promise of a career revival for Mank, too, when young hotshot director and actor with the last name of Welles comes a-callin’. Welles wants Mank to write a script for his next big movie, but Mank’s efforts seem to be subverted by his penchant for drinking, gambling, and living hard. Whether Mank can get his act together long enough to pen a filmable script is the question of Mank. Or perhaps the actual question is whether Mank can get his act together, full stop.

Fincher directs from a script written by his father, the late Jack Fincher. Mank is one of the most eagerly awaited movies of 2020 for a variety of reasons, the chief one being this looks to be a major awards season contender. Mank looks like a big departure from Fincher’s usual style, with the director making a movie set in a time period far removed from any of his previous movies and working with cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt to create a movie which looks like it could have been made 90 years ago but also feels like an exciting creative leap for the director.

Mank launches on Netflix on December 4. Watch the official trailer below. For more, check out all of the previously released images for Mank.

Here is the brief synopsis and poster for Mank:

1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.

