It's unfortunate how few people understand just what a talent Manny Jacinto is. Initially catching audiences' eyes as the hilarious Jason Mendoza on The Good Place, this series showed off his impeccable comedy but didn't allow him much range outside this simple yet compelling character. That's why fans were excited to see that Jacinto would be part of the newest installment to the Star Wars universe, The Acolyte, created by Leslye Headland for Disney+. Many see it as a massive shift for the actor, a chance for him to try something besides the humor that has defined his career until now — but Jacinto has already done that. He was one of the best parts of a Netflix limited series, a hidden gem that spoke to the horrors of Hollywood and gave the impressive actor a chance to show off his range. There's no question that Jacinto will amaze on The Acolyte, but if people want to see him shine in a darker, grittier role, they need to watch Brand New Cherry Flavor on Netflix.

What Is 'Brand New Cherry Flavor' About?

Brand New Cherry Flavor focuses on Lisa Nova (Rosa Salazar), a filmmaker trying to get her movie distributed and gain the attention she believes it deserves. When she arrives in Hollywood, we meet Jacinto's character, Code, a longtime friend of hers who is surrounded by people desperate for fame while he's content to sit back and enjoy the simple life he's living now. Lisa meets with famous producer Lou Burke (Eric Lange), who makes her believe that he's the key to turning her short film into a full-length feature. He makes good on his word, but then he backstabs her, making it clear that he'll be the one profiting off of this widespread release. Before any trace of magic even appears in this darkly mystical tale, audiences will be sickened by the flagrant selfishness and superiority on display. Almost everyone around Lisa betrays her in some way, draining the creator of all of the hope she'd originally had and pushing her down a mission of revenge. She's been deeply wronged by the people she trusted, but audiences will soon learn that Lisa has done some terrible things herself on the path to celebrity.

Brand New Cherry Flavor uses its mystical elements to represent the toxicity of fame and addiction, of how a thirst for widespread validation can make a person lose any semblance of who they once were. Lisa is rightfully infuriated by the humiliation she suffers from Lou. Still, her repeated mantra of "It's my movie!" conveniently leaves out the fact that said "movie" is a recording of her ex-girlfriend, Mary (Siena Werber), eating her own eyeball after a bad drug trip made her acting a tad too realistic. The show's entire premise is predicated on Lisa using another's pain for her own gain, which is darkly mirrored as she seeks out supernatural dealer Boro (Catherine Keener) to enact gruesome acts against Lou and those closest to him.

Lisa quickly realizes that the revenge Boro had in mind is much more than she'd thought originally, watching in horror as the woman begins tearing apart Lou's life by attacking all of those closest to him. Lisa asks her to stop, but the ancient witch offers something instead: more. Recognizing the artist's goal to become famous as a thirst for power, Boror grants this to her, literally transforming the filmmaker into a supernatural creature — and Lisa loves it. She relishes this new ability and begins to cherish how her original goals and morality have been twisted into this terrifying monster. Now aided by Boro, she continues in her mission to ruin Lou's life and gain the acclaim she wants — never caring about the many people who are getting caught in the supernatural crossfire.

Manny Jacinto's Code Deserved Better

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watching all of Brand New Cherry Flavor's chaos from the sidelines is Code, a constant in Lisa's life who tries to reassure her that she doesn't need vengeance or some fantastical idea of celebrity to create her art. He's a grounding presence throughout the show, with an endearing energy that stands apart from everyone around for how he rightfully critiques the horrible things people will do while trying to become a celebrity. It's this refusal to buy into the glamor and desire for fame that ultimately turns everyone against him. As her fight with Lou becomes larger, Code's girlfriend, Christine (Hannah Levien), soon becomes swayed by the prospect of fame, indulging Lisa's erratic behavior no matter how bloody it becomes.

Code is the voice of reason throughout this, and Jacinto plays the character with a subtle panic that ramps up with each episode as he sees everyone slip further into this gory sense of grandeur. Code never gains complete insight into the magic at play because he doesn't want to. He isn't interested in helping Lisa become the same monster she saw in Burke, and it's that refusal that provides a possible happy ending for the show and its themes. But it's also what ultimately causes Code's demise. Code's death is pivotal for the show's story as it is the exact moment where this metaphor for the price of fame comes to distressing fruition. After Burke sends thugs after her and Lisa completes her change into a magical monster, Christine turns against Code, angry that he won't stop asking reasonable questions about the wild situation they're in. Code is the only one to resist the potential for name recognition; his happiness in life is an aspirational feeling for many but a perverse idea in this setting where everyone is meant to always hunger for more.

This is where Jacinto shines as, even with a quieter character like this, his silent desperation for everyone around him to be happy and safe is both heartwarming and devastating. Viewers watch everyone turn away from him, and his ultimate death at the hands of Mary represents the series' characters losing their last connection to a rational world. It's a disappointing end, but it details just how selfish the show's main cast has become and highlights that, in trying to exact revenge, Lisa has become exactly the kind of cruel person who uses others that she's been fighting against.

'Brand New Cherry Flavor' Shows the Actors' Softer Side

Close

Brand New Cherry Flavor is a story of losing oneself in pursuit of fame and validation and the people who suffer along the way. Jacinto's understated acting as Code provides the series with rationality. He is the character who emphasizes how unnatural its plot is and it's through his eyes that we are able to gauge how much Lisa has lost herself as the show unfolds. Through Lisa's relationship with this caring friend, she has a lifeline, one that she constantly denies. The way she and the others continually shirk his attempts to help them showcases each one's steady descent into a twisted version of themselves. It's through Code that the series showcases the disastrous consequences of giving up oneself for such a dark goal, and none of that would have been possible without the exceptional acting of Manny Jacinto. Audiences are still determining what kind of character the actor will be playing in The Acolyte, but if it allows him to show his multi-faceted talents like this Netflix horror series did, then they can expect another astounding performance from this great actor.

Brand New Cherry Flavor is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

