A fan favorite actor is heading to Fan Expo San Francisco and we cannot wait! A star of Star Wars: The Acolyte is heading to the convention so get all your questions ready! Manny Jacinto will be there to meet fans, have his very own panel, and more. This one is for The Acolyte fans — we deserve more of Jacinto in our lives! You can meet Jacinto there and get your picture with the star and see what he has to say about his past work and more.

Fan Expo San Francisco is taking place from November 29 — December 1, 2024. The weekend convention offers fans plenty of stars to meet with and hear from! In addition to Jacinto, you can meet fellow Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen as well as Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox. The con will also include Stranger Things and Gladiator II star Joseph Quinn and so many more, including Moff Gideon from The Mandalorian himself, Giancarlo Esposito.

Jacinto's addition to the line-up should be exciting for a number of people. Whether you know him from The Acolyte or any of his other projects, he is someone who is very fun to watch. He loves talking about his work and given how many fans wanted more of him as the Stranger on The Acolyte, there is sure to be plenty of talk about the show and what fans had hoped to see in future seasons prior to its cancelation.

Manny Jacinto Is Known For So Many Great Properties

Image via Disney+

Right now, the big pull for Jacinto is The Acolyte, but the reality is that he is one talented man. Prior to his time in a galaxy far, far away, Jacinto was Jason Mendoza in the hit comedy series The Good Place from Parks and Recreation creator, Mike Schur. Jason was many of our introduction to Jacinto, and he was so charming in the show that we wanted more of him. Which is why his limited role in Top Gun: Maverick had us mad — why didn't Fritz get to speak?! So maybe we will learn whether Fritz will be back and speaking in Top Gun 3 or maybe we all will just yell "Bortels" in honor of Jason Mendoza at Fan Expo San Francisco, but either way, it is exciting to see Jacinto doing the fan convention circuits.

Make sure to buy your tickets for Fan Expo now! And you can watch The Acolyte on Disney+.

The Acolyte

