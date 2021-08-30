Adapted by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth from the book by best-selling author Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies), the Hulu original series Nine Perfect Strangers follows a group of folks who have left the stress of their lives behind to unwind, as they spend ten days at a health and wellness resort. As part of their retreat, Masha (Nicole Kidman) has promised them a path to mind and body healing, if they give themselves over to her mission, which has more in store for them than they ever could have bargained for. The series also stars Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto.

During this virtual 1-on-1 interview with Collider, which you can both watch and read, Jacinto talked about playing his Tranquillum House staff member character, what each of the women in Yao’s life mean to him, working with an intimacy coordinator, one of his most memorable moments from the shoot, the varied combination of characters he’s been playing, and why he’ll never fully say goodbye to his The Good Place character.

Collider: The character that you play in this is someone that we really have the least backstory on. When this came your way, how much were you actually told about the story and your character?

MANNY JACINTO: To be honest, when I first got the audition sides, I didn’t have much to go off of, other than the fact that it was David E. Kelley, it was Liane Moriarty, who wrote Big Little Lies, and also Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. So, I knew that it was of high caliber and I knew that I had to bring my A-game, if anything, but I was privy to not a lot of information. So, I started to get into the book, to try to get some more information through that, and that gave me a bit of an anchor, in regards to what I could form Yao into.

When did you feel like you had a real sense of him and who he was?

JACINTO: Did I ever? When I finally was able to sit down and talk with the trio, to put it that way – Nicole, who plays Masha, and Tiffany [Boone], who plays Delilah. Once we got to really sit down together, I think it was literally on the day that we got together that morning of, to really sit down and talk about our dynamic and figure out our anchors and our goals, I was really able to hone in on Yao and the purpose of Tranquilum.

What do each of those women mean and represent to him?

JACINTO: Oh, that’s a great question. Yao is definitely in this triangle and he’s pulled in two different directions. He’s pulled towards the path of purpose and devotion with Masha, but he’s also pulled toward common sense and being more down to earth and finding safety and love with Delilah. It’s a bit of a tug of war. There is some internal conflict that he’s dealing with while he has to keep a straight face for all of the nine perfect strangers.

What was it like working with those two women? What were they like as scene partners? How did they compare in their approach to this whole weird dynamic between you guys?

JACINTO: The word that comes to mind is open. At the end of the day, whether it be talking about their acting or just them as human beings, they’re just very open and I felt very safe with both of them. I don’t know how far you got into the series and don’t want to spoil anything, but we do have some pretty intimate moments and I felt comfortable doing that with them. The biggest thing that you can hope for in a partner is that they’re open to doing certain things that could be risky, in a sense, but still feel safe.

Did you work with an intimacy coordinator on this? Was that something that was also available to you?

JACINTO: We absolutely did, yeah. I really am beating myself for not remembering her name, but she was incredibly helpful, in regards to trying to really push the sexual intimacy on screen without being overtly sexual. It’s not really about the act of it, but the notion or the mystery of it. She really helped us with honing into that.

Because there are so many weird and wild things that happen in this and you are interacting with so many interesting characters, did you have a favorite moment from this shoot?

JACINTO: I have so many, to be honest. I love the scene where I’m on top of the waterfall with Michael [Shannon] and Asher [Keddie], who play the characters Napoleon and Heather, and Yao was talking them into jumping over this huge waterfall. We were tied up, so everything was safe, but to be able to be standing over the top of the waterfall and just being in this beautiful place, it was incredible. It was definitely a moment I’ll never forget. Just being able to sit down with them together because it was just us three that day, was a special time and I’ll never forget that one, for sure.

Did you ever try to convince them to rework the scene in a way that you could also jump in, or were you okay with being the one to just encourage them to do it?

JACINTO: I was like, “Yeah, (director) Jonathan [Levine], can we put it in a parachute in the scene or have a hang glider, for some reason? I think that’ll really work. Yeah, I would have loved to have jumped. I say that now, but as you look over the cliff, my legs were shaking and I was about to throw up. I can say that now, in the safety of my own home. Let’s put it this way, if Jonathan gave me the chance, I think I would’ve taken it. At least, I hope so.

I also recently watched Brand New Cherry Flavor, which is a very different story and a very different character for you. What’s it been like for you to go from The Good Place, to then doing Brand New Cherry Flavor and Nine Perfect Strangers? How has it felt to play that combination of characters?

JACINTO: It’s been great because, for me anyway, I don’t want to be put into a box. Jason Mendoza, as a very strong character, definitely left his mark and definitely put Florida on the map. Moving forward, as much as I love Jason, I wanted to exercise different muscles and explore different characters. Fortunately, these people, whether it be Nick Antosca from Brand New Cherry, or Nicole and David E. Kelley from Nine Perfect Strangers, they allowed me to do that. They’ve trusted me with being able to explore and play with their characters.

Was Jason Mendoza a difficult character to say goodbye to?

JACINTO: Absolutely. Oh, yeah. I don’t know if I’ll ever say goodbye to Mr. Mendoza. He’ll always be around, for sure. That was the one that really gave me a break. That’s the one character that a lot of fans and a lot of people that watch me are really fond, in particular. So, yeah, it was very hard to say goodbye. But who knows, down the road, maybe give it 10 years, he’ll have a little spinoff or a reunion with Pillboi or something, or the whole cast. Fingers crossed. We’ll see.

Nine Perfect Strangers is available to stream at Hulu.

