One of The Acolyte's brightest stars was also in Top Gun: Maverick, and the chances are you didn't even know it. Yes that's right, The Acolyte's Manny Jacinto, who plays The Stranger/Qimir, the Sith Lord who has been pulling the strings and sowing chaos from the beginning, actually plays a small role in the Tom Cruise-led legacy sequel. The reason you may not know is that he doesn't have any lines and is only featured in the background of several training shots. This wasn't what many people assumed would be the case when Jacinto signed on to star in the film, and while he may not have been entirely surprised to see the final product, he told GQ he certainly appreciates that people wanted to see more from him:

"It's flattering that there was a little bit of an outcry, but it wasn't shocking to me. There was this sense of where the film was going [on set] like I can see them focusing the camera more on these [other] guys and not taking so much time on our scenes... it was still a great experience — you get to see this huge machine at work, see how Tom Cruise works."

It's heartwarming to hear that Jacinto doesn't harbor any ill feelings towards anyone for his lack of screen time, and instead soaked up the experience and made the most of it like a true professional. Nonetheless, it's still frustrating for fans who were looking forward to seeing him in at least what you could consider a supporting role in one of the biggest movies of 2022, but instead, he ended up being more of an extra. However, just because he isn't angry about being dealt an unfair hand, that doesn't mean he's content to let it happen again.

Manny Jacinto Wants To Fight for More Asian American Representation

However, Jacinto isn't letting his lack of screen time in Top Gun: Maverick stop him from fighting for more Asian Americans in big blockbuster movies. In fact, how things turned out for him in the legacy sequel added fuel to the fire according to what he told GQ:

"It kind of fuels you, because at the end of the day, Tom Cruise is writing stories for Tom Cruise. It's up to us — Asian Americans, people of color — to be that [for ourselves]. We can't wait for somebody else to do it. If we want bigger stories out there, we have to make them for ourselves."

This is a harsh but true reality for an entertainment industry which has come a long way in the last 15-20 years, but still often feels like it's stuck in the Stone Age regarding representation. On top of starring in a Star Wars project, Jacinto is also set to feature in Freaky Friday 2 alongside returning stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, which will almost certainly act as a conduit for more eyes and awareness on him, hopefully allowing him to make even more of a difference than he already has.

Jacinto can most recently be seen playing the Sith Lord Qimir in The Acolyte, the Star Wars series currently streaming on Disney+. You can also watch his small role in Top Gun: Maverick, which is currently streaming on Paramount+.

