The Big Picture Jesse Eisenberg undergoes a physical transformation in the upcoming film Manodrome, showcasing his ripped physique.

The movie delves into the theme of toxic masculinity, with Eisenberg's character joining a group of men led by Adrien Brody's cult leader.

Manodrome explores the destructive consequences of toxic masculinity, particularly on relationships, while also offering a dark comedic perspective.

Jesse Eisenberg is getting absolutely ripped in a new trailer for Lionsgate’s upcoming feature, Manodrome. While audiences may be used to seeing the Academy Award-nominated actor in less action-heavy projects like The Social Network and Fleishman is in Trouble, the teaser for Manodrome packs on plenty of toxic masculinity in a production that looks to be heavily influenced by popular book-turned-film, Fight Club. With the addition of Adrien Brody in a powerhouse performance that centers him as a cult leader, John Trangove’s English-language debut looks like a promising reflection on alpha-male culture.

The teaser introduces audiences to Ralph (Eisenberg), a young man who is anxiously (and maybe not so happily) awaiting the birth of his child with Sal (Odessa Young). Lost in the mundane circles of life, Ralph searches outside his relationship with Sal for a way to feel more complete. He finds this among a group of men led by Dan (Brody), the leader and guru-like figure of the group who emphasizes male bonding in the form of aggression and dominance. As Ralph goes deeper into the lion’s den of toxic masculinity, the trailer reveals that the cracks in his relationship with Sal turn abusive, putting him on a path of complete destruction.

Along with Eisenberg, Brody, and Young, Manodrome also features performances from Ethan Suplee (American History X), Evan Jonigkeit (X-Men: Days of Future Past), and Philip Ettinger (I Know This Much is True). While the trailer is a complete nightmare of juiced-up bros, the film is considered to be a dark comedy, in the same vein of message as Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough joins the title as a producer alongside Ryan Zacarias, Ben Giladi, and Gina Gammell.

When and Where You Can Watch 'Manodrome'

Eisenberg and the rest of the beefed-up men of Manodrome crash and smash into theaters on November 10 with a digital and on-demand release to follow just one week later on November 17. The film celebrated its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival where Collider’s Marco Vito Oddo gave it a “B”. In his review, Oddo wrote,

"Despite its flaws, Manodrome is still a sensible exploration of how toxic masculinity changes, shapes, and slips through the cracks while fighting to survive in a world where the patriarch is constantly under assault. It’s also a cautionary tale about how a community can enable broken men to embrace what makes them dangerous for the people around them and themselves. Finally, it serves as a gritty character study where Eisenberg can flex some new acting muscles. Add the always-reliable Brody to the mix, and it’s easy to forgive Manodrome’s imperfections."

Check out the trailer for Manodrome below. As of right now, tickets are not on sale.