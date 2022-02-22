It has recently been announced that Frank Grillo will star in Man's Son, the directorial debut of the actor's own son, Remy Grillo. The film is said to tell the story of a couple whose lives start to imitate art when they try to make an effective audition tape for a Charles Manson movie at an Airbnb in the desert. Grillo will portray the leader of a dangerous cult. The film is said to be inspired by real-life occult activity in the California desert.

The script for Man's Son was penned by Josh Plasse and Brev Moss. Both writers appear to be newcomers but Plasse is an actor who has appeared in Grey's Anatomy and Paramount+'s revival of ICarly. The upcoming thriller film is scheduled to start production this March in Yucca Valley, California. Man's Son currently does not have a release date.

Frank Grillo, who is perhaps best known as Brock Rumlow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, made his leading man debut in 2014's action-horror sequel, The Purge: Anarchy. That same year, Grillo headlined DirecTV's drama series Kingdom, also starring Nick Jonas, which lasted for three seasons. Before that, Grillo appeared in smaller roles in the films Mothers Day, My Soul to Take, Warrior, and The Grey.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Hello Stranger': Simu Liu Joins Sam Worthington and Robbie Amell in Sci-Fi Thriller

Grillo has since starred in Demonic, Point Blank, Boss Level, Copshop, and This is the Night. He also had an important recurring role on Showtime's Billions. This year, the actor starred in a thriller that was released this past January called Shattered also featuring John Malkovich and Cameron Monaghan, and will next be seen in the upcoming films A Day to Die, Lamborghini, and Lights Out.

Remy Grillo may have never directed a film before, but the first son of Frank Grillo has served as a cinematographer, gaffer, and actor on multiple short films in the past. Directing your dad in your first feature must be a beautiful bonding experience, and hopefully, all of the film's potential is carried through to the final product. No other details, including the other members of the cast, are currently known, but since filming begins next month, more information regarding the specifics of Man's Son should start to come to light soon.

Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo to Star in Joe Carnahan's New Action Thriller 'Copshop' One of them is playing a professional hitman, and the other is playing a double-crossing con man. Sign me up!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email