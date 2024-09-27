It's time for a new reality series to join the CBS reality competition juggernauts. To get there, it has to climb some incredible heights to reach the top. Which is essentially the premise of the brand-new CBS series, The Summit. Hosted by Kiwi actor Manu Bennett, The Summit follows 16 individuals as they endure a dangerous trek to reach the top of the titular peak in the New Zealand Alps. With breathtaking views and a luscious landscape, its not necessarily the elements that will get the contestants, it's each other. As Bennett told Collider, "It's really interesting to see the individuals who do come from this diverse background and then have to battle this morality of, am I there for myself? Do I have to rely on everybody else?"

Premiering on Sunday, September 29th for an official sneak peak, The Summit takes 16 trekkers on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure through treacherous terrain as a new social and strategic game hits new altitudes. The series takes the best elements from series like The Amazing Race and Survivor and thrusts it into a magnificent locale. And like Big Brother, the action that happens on the series truly make you expect the unexpected. With twists and turns, including the Mountain's Keeper, the game keeps players and viewers on their toes.

'The Summit' Is At the Mercy of the Mountain

When it comes to sharing New Zealand, many are aware of the great cinematography Peter Jackson brought through The Lord of the Rings. Now, Bennett and The Summit have their chance to bring a new side of the country to viewers. He noted, "It's one of the most beautiful places on earth." But as he continued, "The setting is just something amazing, but in reality, it's a very, very treacherous, dangerous steep giant mountain." The terrain is certainly not for the faint of heart. The titular summit that the trekkers hope to tackle has been a training ground for seasoned climbers. He shared that this was where Sir Edmund Hillary trained before climbing Mt. Everest.

Bennett stressed how safety was at the top of mind when it came to this adventure. "There's parts of the mountain that are falling away constantly. It's coming toward the end of winter. Summer's coming in. There's warmth. The Syrax are melting. Some of the vertical nature of it is prone to boulders and ice slips and avalanches. We could hear those things happening," he shared. But he reiterated how important the safety of the contestants was. He continued, "There's a lot of safety crew that are going out and testing and looking at all these elements before our contestants arrive in those places. but all of those places are alive. It's a mountain that we're at its mercy." Bennett mentioned that they were caught by surprise, as viewers will see. When he says that they're at the mercy of the mountain, he means it. The conditions don't wait for the filming of a reality television show. "We don't own the summit," he said.

Manu Bennett Compares the Summit To Another Monster

As I mentioned to Manu, I like to consider The Summit to be like The Amazing Race as a big group or Survivor on the run. There is an element of a race against time combined with the social strategy of working as a team where you're destined to vote them out along the way. What's his analogy for The Summit? "The analogy is like taking 16 people out at Jaws and giving them a surfboard and saying, 'paddle into this wave.' There's knowledge. So there's consequences to anything that falls out of the line of gravity," Bennett said.

As the host of The Summit, Manu Bennett knew what his contestants were about to embark on. But they did not. "We met in this valley at the bottom of the mountain, and I was literally just going to have a 15-minute conversation with them and then say, 'off you go boys and girls.'... Because none of them knew why they were in New Zealand. They didn't know the summit existed. They didn't know that this contest was what they were going to be put up against," he said. Perhaps they had the same reaction upon learning their fate. As Bennett joked, "I arrived three days ago, and I look at this thing and I think somebody is going to die." He did say that when they did look up, he felt as if their souls left their bodies. But it all changed when Bennett dropped that bag containing $1 million as they realized their whole life was about to change.

Manu Bennett shared that a major part of what makes this adventure reality series so unique is the dichotomy of the individuals embarking on this journey. From an MMA referee, a lady that packs groceries at Trader Joe's, to a primary school teacher, he noted he got to know who these people are. He wasn't necessarily surprised but was eager to see the personalities they took on during their trek to help them survive. "People just going like, okay, I'll just be myself. Other people are like, I'm going to help everybody. There's all these strategies and everybody takes on a different one. Somebody tries to be the leader. Being the leader in a pack is sometimes a dangerous choice to make. Being the one who can't keep up as you're going up a mountain leads to being cut off from the group. There's this natural evolution of 16 characters," he shared.

'The Summit' Is a Very Interesting Social Essay

While he may not go on the journey by their side, Manu Bennett joins the cast at various checkpoints along the way. He said that The Summit is a "very interesting social essay." Bennett had the chance to interview the cast and said, "What I found most important about my job is to is to try to get these people to speak about what they're going through. To really sort of elaborate on the experience and try to get some truth out of it, because the truth is much more emotional. It's much more tangible. It's better for the audience, I think, in a way, because when they're talking to me, nobody else hears, right? So I try to get inside of them. But some of them are just game playing, game playing, game playing."

In a game where you are only strong as your weakest link, you may think The Summit would focus solely on this mentality. If you're behind, drop the dead weight. But there is an element of social strategy that comes into play. Especially when it comes to the show's big twist: The Mountain's Keeper. "The Mountain's Keeper keeps them honest in a certain way...there'll be this idea that's going on in the group and all of a sudden the Mountain's Keeper shows up and destabilizes the idea of ganging up against them...there's a wild card. You might think 'oh, that guy's going to go for sure.' and all of a sudden The Mountain's Keeper comes along and something happens and you thought you were safe," he reiterated. He says this twist keeps it honest. The Mountain's Keeper makes The Summit unpredictable.

He may be the host, but the question must be asked: would you survive The Summit? Here's what Manu Bennet had to say, "I've got the advantage of having physical capabilities. But in a group environment, maybe I'm too much of a leader. Maybe I'm too outspoken. Maybe there'll be things that would get me eliminated with the Mountain's Keeper. All those things go into play." A very diplomatic answer, for sure!

The Summit premieres on CBS with a sneak peek on Sunday, September 29th at 9:00pm EST/8:30pm PST. The Summit will then move to its regular Wednesday time slot on Wednesday, October 9th at 9:30pm following Survivor. The Summit will be available to stream on Paramount+.

