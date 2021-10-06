They also talk about what they're most excited for people to see in the film.

With director Alan Taylor’s The Many Saints of Newark now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke to Ray Liotta and Michela De Rossi about making the highly anticipated prequel film to HBO’s hit crime drama, The Sopranos. During the interview, they talked about talked what they're most excited for people to see in the film, how you don’t have to have seen The Sopranos to enjoy the movie, why they enjoyed working together, and more.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, The Many Saints of Newark is set in 1960s New Jersey during one of the most tumultuous eras in the city’s history and follows the people that shaped a young Tony Soprano. While you might think the film is mostly focused on Tony (Michael Gandolfini), it’s actually more about the uncle he idolizes, Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola, who is the father of The Sopranos’ Christopher Moltisanti.

In addition, Jon Bernthal plays Johnny Soprano, Tony's father and a capo in the DiMeo crime family; Vera Farmiga plays a younger version of Livia Soprano, Tony's mother, who was played by Nancy Marchand in The Sopranos; Corey Stoll plays a younger version of Junior Soprano, the character played by Dominic Chianese; and Billy Magnussen plays a younger version of Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri, the character played by Tony Sirico. The film also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Gabriella Piazza, and is co-written by series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner.

Watch what Ray Liotta and Michela De Rossi had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Ray Liotta and Michela De Rossi

Since they filmed the movie over two years ago how often have they been texting David Chase and Alan Taylor asking when will the movie be coming out?

How you don’t have to have seen The Sopranos to enjoy this movie.

What was it like to work together?

What are they most excited for people to see in the film?

How the movie follows multiple characters.

