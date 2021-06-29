Warner Bros. has released the first trailer and new images for The Many Saints of Newark, which provides the first glimpse of the Sopranos prequel film co-written by series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. The movie, set in 1960s New Jersey, revolves around a young Tony Soprano coming of age in the midst of one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark history — and hints at his eventual rise into becoming one of the most powerful Mafia bosses ever. The trailer also comes on the heels of a previous announcement that The Many Saints of Newark will be shifted to an October 1 release date.

First and foremost, the trailer doesn't shy away from letting us know that this movie is steeped heavily in the world of The Sopranos — from the lead-in voiceover by an older Tony Soprano (the late James Gandolfini) to the subtitle beneath the movie's logo labeling it as "A Sopranos Story," as well as a hint of the original show's iconic theme song "Woke Up This Morning" playing over the credits at the end. Even while Tony is singled out in school by his teachers for being a particularly bright young man with a high IQ (which his mother Livia, in classic fashion, doesn't buy into), he's also being shaped by his uncle Dickie to get involved with more of the "family business" — which, as we all know, is going to determine the course of his life into adulthood and, ultimately, fatherhood.

In his feature film debut, Michael Gandolfini plays a younger incarnation of his father's award-winning role Tony Soprano. He is joined for The Many Saints of Newark by Alessandro Nivola as Richard "Dickie" Moltisanti, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal as Tony's father Giovanni "Johnny Boy" Soprano, Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano, Billy Magnussen as Paulie Gualtieri, John Magaro as Silvio Dante, Michela De Rossi, Ray Liotta, and Vera Farmiga as Tony's mother Livia Soprano. Chase, who served as creator, writer, and producer on The Sopranos, reunites with director Alan Taylor, who also helmed many episodes of the original TV show for HBO.

The Many Saints of Newark will premiere both in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1, and will be available on the streaming service for 31 days after its theatrical release. Watch the first trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for The Many Saints of Newark:

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

