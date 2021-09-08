Ahead of the film’s release in theaters and on HBO Max next month, Warner Bros. has shared a second trailer for The Many Saints of Newark, the highly anticipated prequel film to HBO’s hit crime drama, The Sopranos. Written by The Sopranos creator David Chase, alongside Lawrence Konner, the story of the rise of Tony Soprano has been long-awaited by many loyal fans, but it looks like the Sopranos aren’t the only family in the spotlight this time.

While the film’s first trailer focused primarily on the presence of Michael Gandolfini taking over the role of Anthony Soprano from his late father, James Gandolfini, this new trailer focuses much more on the man “who made Tony Soprano," as the film’s new poster says, the character of Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti, played by Alessandro Nivola. The father of The Sopranos’ Christopher Moltisanti, Dickie is an intelligent but conniving “mentor” to young Tony, a man who meets in prison visitor centers rather than bars to ask for favors.

Meanwhile, audiences start to see a young Tony Soprano come out of his shell, affected by his family, his mentor, and the chaos of the Newark riots happening around him. Gone is the inquisitiveness of childhood, replaced by the rebellious streak that comes with being a teenager — only for Tony, things are infinitely heightened, leading him to a darker place audiences are all too familiar with.

Dickie says he’s out to do good for family, that he takes care of business so that no one else has to, but it seems that a number of people, including Leslie Odom Jr.’s Harold McBrayer, aren’t very happy with his methods. He wants “to do a good deed," but the consequences for a family steeped this heavily in crime surely can’t be easy ones — “pain comes from always wanting things,” as Ray Liotta’s Aldo Moltisanti says to Dickie.

The Many Saints of Newark also stars Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen, Gabriella Piazza, and Corey Stoll, and is directed by Game of Thrones alum Alan Taylor. The film is executive produced by Richard Brener, Michael Disco, Toby Emmerich, and Marcus Viscidi, and will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1. Check out the brand new trailer and poster below.

