It's not a secret that MAPPA is one of, if not the best, anime production company out there. Their consistently stellar quality and the effort they always put into their content have produced some of the all-time greatest and most beloved anime series. The content they produce always seems to break boundaries, visually and narratively speaking.

MAPPA has gained a lot of good press over the years because of its consistently acclaimed efforts, scoring highly with both critics and audiences. Whether it be the game-changing worldwide hit like Attack on Titan or one of their more recent hit series like Jujutsu Kaisen, MAPPA knows how to deliver a good anime with astounding animation quality, great casting and some of the best stories in the game. These are the best anime series produced by MAPPA, international hits that have considerably helped the genre become more popular than ever.

10 'Dorohedoro' (2020)

Number of Episodes: 12

Dorohedoro follows a man named Caiman (Wataru Takagi), who suffers from a curse that gives him a reptilian head and amnesia as he sets out to discover who he truly is and fix his reptilian ailment. The world of Dorohedoro, "The Hole," is quite unique and mysterious, filled with sorcerers and mysteries galore.

Dorohedoro's quirky and dystopian tone balances the twisting story, keeping the audience intrigued while still allowing for a good sense of humor.

A true one-of-a-kind, even in a world as eclectic as anime, Dorohedoro is eccentric and strange in all the best ways. It's got some great dark humor, entertaining fight sequences, compelling characters, and a well-balanced tone. Dorohedoro's quirky and dystopian tone balances the twisting story, keeping the audience intrigued while still allowing for a good sense of humor. It may not be for everyone, but those who enjoy its unique blend of ideas and styles will find Dorohedoro a great ride and worth a watch.

9 'The God of High School' (2020)

Number of Episodes: 13

Mori Jin (Tatsumaru Tachibana) is a highly skilled martial artist who joins the martial arts tournament called the "God of High School." The award for winning such a prestigious event? The major corporation organizing the whole thing will grant a wish to whoever comes out on top. Mori will need to hone all of his abilities if he's going to take home the win.

As usual with any MAPPA production, the animation in The God of High School is phenomenal, especially when it comes to the very well-choreographed fight sequences at play. Some hardcore fans find issues in the fact that the series takes some creative liberties when it comes to the Webtoon's original plot, but the series remains incredibly compelling and well worth a watch.

8 'Banana Fish' (2018)

Number of Episodes: 24

Ash Lynx (Yuma Uchida), a young crime boss, gets mixed up with some serious business when he gets involved with a drug called "Banana Fish," which causes mental distress and imbalance. Banana Fish's plot is incredibly complex and layered, not so much so that it becomes confusing, but just enough to get the audience thinking.

Although not exactly lighthearted, Banana Fish doesn't overdo it with the intensity either.

The series dares to tackle deeper issues derived from its unique premise. Still, Banana Fish is a very entertaining series that includes some incredible performances from its colorful cast. Yuma Uchida carries the show as the protagonist, and Kenji Nojima enhances the plot as photographer Eiji Okumura. Although not exactly lighthearted, it doesn't overdo it with the intensity either. Banana Fish is deep and keeps audiences on their toes for the entire 24-episode run.

7 'Yuri!!! On Ice' (2016)

Number of Episodes: 13

When looking for a new anime series to watch, many wouldn't immediately jump to the series about ice skating. However, Yuri!!! On Ice proves those who judge a book by its cover wrong, as it is a beautiful anime that excels on so many different levels. Not only that, but it's a great source of LGBTQ+ representation in the anime space.

The astounding animation from the folks at MAPPA makes the figure skating sequences feel elegant and graceful in every single way. It sells all the technical details and cutting-edge competitiveness and keeps eyes glued to their screens. More so, the character development found in Yuri!!! On Ice is incredibly well done, making it very easy for audience members to fall in love with the characters on screen.

6 'Dororo' (2019)

Number of Episodes: 24

This 2019 anime series follows Hyakkimaru (Hiroki Suzuki), who had parts of his body stolen by demons. Determined, he sets out with the help of a young thief named Dororo (Rio Suzuki) to reclaim his body parts and get revenge on the demons who took them.

The tone of Dororo is stellar, and a huge part of that is thanks to the wonderful animation and quality writing. The pacing is ideal, never letting the audience get bored while still taking time to slow down and give the series the slower, emotional moments it needs. Dororo is an incredibly bingeable series, and at just 24 episodes, it's a great series to start up in one's free time.

5 'Fighting Spirit: Rising' (2013)

Number of Episodes: 25

Everyone loves a good boxing movie or anime. Fighting Spirit: Rising gives audiences a high-quality story with heightened stakes in the ring. Being the third anime adaption of the classic manga, Hajime no Ippo (such as 2000's Fighting Spirit), there was high expectation when it was announced that MAPPA would be bringing Fighting Spirit: Rising to screens across the world. Thankfully, the studio easily met them.

Fighting Spirit: Rising is just as incredible as the previous two adaptions. The animation helps the boxing sequences feel impactful and striking in every way, keeping the action front and center. Being more of a backstory, Fighting Spirit: Rising feels unique compared to the other two adaptions and gives fans more than enough reason to hop in and watch. The writing is phenomenal and paced very well, adding an emotional layer to the story.

4 'Vinland Saga' - Season 2 (2023)

Number of Episodes: 24

Attack on Titan is not the only series MAPPA has taken on from Wit Studio. After the first season of Vinland Saga, the reigns were handed over to MAPPA to produce the next season. Following up a wide beloved series is no easy task, as seen from their follow-up to Attack on Titan, but MAPPA managed to take on Vinland Saga, promising fans that, moving forward, they'll be delivering the same brutal violence and beautiful animation that they had under Wit Studio.

The setting of Vinland Saga demands that whatever studio producing delivers violence and action that truly represents the Viking era, and MAPPA does it with flying colors. The animation quality they offer allows the brutality of the action to be represented in a detailed manner, enhancing the gore seen. The care they put into a series that wasn't even theirs just goes to show how great MAPPA is.

3 'Jujutsu Kaisen' (2020-2023)

Number of Episodes: 48

What can be said about Jujutsu Kaisen that hasn't already been said? The near-perfect anime series has taken over the animated world, earning a reputation through its animation quality, brilliant pacing, and incredible casting/performances. The dedicated fan base behind Jujutsu Kaisen just goes to prove how great the series is and how much care and love is consistently put into it.

It'd be like a broken record to say that the animation in Jujutsu Kaisen is phenomenal. The pacing of the series is wonderful, not just with its storytelling but also with the speed of its fight scenes. There are also consistent plot twists that keep the series interesting and engaging, as well as compelling performances to go along with it, selling these moments tenfold. Safe to say, Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular series running at the moment and for very good reason.

2 'Chainsaw Man' (2022)

Number of Episodes: 12

One of the more recent MAPPA anime hit screens in 2022 and blew people away with the advancements MAPPA has made in their animation game. It follows the journey of Denji (Kikunosuke Toya), a young man fused with a devil to become Chainsaw Man, recruited by an organization that is hunting devils.

Chainsaw Man was and still is a dark anime smash hit among critics and audiences. The animation looked like CGI but was later to be revealed as 2D, adding a unique and striking touch that further separated it from similar efforts. The action sequences are fluid and well-paced, the performances are compelling, and the narrative is a great blend of high stakes and intimate drama. Chainsaw Man is just an all-around hit. Fans are clamoring for the continuation of the series in both the upcoming movie and the second season.

1 'Attack on Titan' - Season 4 (2020)

Number of Episodes: 30

There's no doubt that Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime to hit screens in the last ten years. Some call it overrated, and others call it among the best stories ever told in the anime medium. No matter where one stands, it's undeniable that Attack on Titan is a groundbreaking piece of media that will not be forgotten. After Wit Studio decided not to continue with the series after the third season, MAPPA stepped in and picked up where Wit left off, producing the fourth and final season.

The fourth season was, simply put, phenomenal. Whether one agrees with how the season's story played out, it's easy to see that the animation was downright beautiful, bringing about action sequences that are some of the best in the last ten years. Not to mention, the overall direction of the season as a whole is extremely well done. There are a million things to write when it comes to Attack on Titan, but it's safe to say that the transition over to MAPPA was a smart one.