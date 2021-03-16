For the month of March, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) is hosting Growing Up On Screen, where every Tuesday the channel spotlights classic stars that grew up on film sets, while also furthering the conversation about the good and the challenging when it comes to children working in a professional industry. Mara Wilson, who starred in Mrs. Doubtfire, Miracle on 34th Street, and Matilda before stepping out of the public eye, got the opportunity to focus on the work of film icon Elizabeth Taylor for this series and even learned that they had more in common than she ever expected.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Wilson talked about why this opportunity appealed to her, how her own love for classic movies came about, growing up in an industry town, how she views her own journey through child stardom, whether she’d ever consider acting on camera again, her interest in working behind the scenes, and what it’s like to navigate social media.

Collider: How did you get involved with Growing Up On Screen for TCM? How did they come to you about it and what was it about the project that made you want to be a part of it?

MARA WILSON: They emailed my publicist, which honestly is the best way to get in contact with me. Sometimes people try to DM me, but if they DM me, I just forget. So, they emailed me about it, and what I liked was that it was all child actors talking about other child actors. That was something that was really important to me. Last summer, I appeared in Showbiz Kids, made by Alex Winter, and I really loved that it was child actors being asked about their experiences and it was a former child actor making it because I feel like, a lot of times, people don’t quite understand our situation and the framing of it.

Also, I’ve always really liked film and I grew up watching TCM and a lot of old movies. My mom was a true cinephile and the first serious relationship I was in, was in college with a film major. Even when I was tired of being in movies, I never stopped loving them. Filmmaking and film have been a part of my life, for a very long time. I’ve written essays on film, for places like Talkhouse Films. It was something that I really loved and that I thought I would love to discuss. It seemed like a natural fit, and I was very happy that they were reaching out to child actors to talk about child actors and child acting.

What was your experience like, watching Showbiz Kids? Did watching it give a new perspective on things?

WILSON: For me, it felt mostly reassuring and cathartic. It made me realize that my experiences were not universal, but that I was not alone in them. That was something that really meant a lot to me. There were times that when I was doing that interview that I would worry, “Am I being too personal here? Am I talking about things that nobody’s going to get or understand?” And then, I watched the movie and I heaved a sigh of relief because people had said the exact same thing. I would say something that I thought was strange or that felt too vulnerable, and then two other people would say exactly the same thing. I was like, “I’m sorry that we all feel this way, but that’s amazing.” That was really nice. Watching it, I was like, “Yes, exactly. People are getting it. People are understanding. People are putting things into words that I couldn’t.” I loved that about it.

What was it like to grow up watching classic films and to have your love for film rooted in them?

WILSON: I think film was going to be a big part of my life, no matter what, probably because of where I grew up. I grew up in Burbank, California, which is an industry town. People think of Hollywood as either very glitzy or very sleazy, but they don’t often think of it as just a place where people go to work, and that was my experience with it. My dad worked at a television station and he’s worked at various TV stations since I was born, and he was an engineer. So, I knew that aspect of it – the engineering aspect of filmmaking. A lot of my friends had families who worked for Disney. They would come to school with these things around their license plate that said, “Part of the magic: Walt Disney Studios.” I remember people saying, “I’m going to Disney this month,” meaning that they were going to Disneyland. And I’d be like, “That’s not exciting. It’s just a bunch of office buildings. My friend Laura’s dad works there.” A lot of it was demystified.

Image via Tristar

For a while, it meant that my mom was very picky about the movies we did. As we got older, and especially after my mom died, um, my dad wasn’t the cinephile that she was. He also was working full time and had four other children to take care of. Movies do thin out, as you get older. Roles become less available. So we ended up taking more movies that maybe weren’t the best, but I still had a lot of fun making them. In some ways, I am picky about movies these days, in terms of what I watch. I still think that I’m very much able to enjoy them and able to do this, and I’m glad that I had that experience.

It seems that we’re constantly examining and re-examining the legacy of child stars and how our perception of child stars has changed. When you reflect now about your own life growing up on screen and in front of the world, how do you feel about it? Do your feelings about it continue to change, as you get older?

WILSON: Yeah, they definitely continue to change. I’m generally glad I did it. I had wonderful experiences that I never would have been able to have. It definitely meant that I had an audience for what I wanted to start writing and performing more, as an adult, that I wouldn’t have had otherwise. And it helped me pay for college. I also do feel like that level of fame, for anybody, is not a natural thing and can be very dangerous for kids. I appreciate it, but I do think that there are a lot of things around being famous as a child that we need to talk about. And I wasn’t as famous as Elizabeth Taylor or any of the people in this, but I still have my own issues and my own difficulties being in the public eye. We do need to be open about it. I’ve also talked a lot about the idea of a child star narrative, and I think it’s because we see people, like Judy Garland and Elizabeth Taylor, who were very tightly controlled by the studios, even in their personal lives and their bodies. We assume that a lot of that is still going on today, and in some ways it is, but also the expectation that child stars are going to fail and are going to be washed up, ugly and miserable when they grow up, is not helping. Forcing that narrative upon them isn’t good. It’s not helpful. The Hollywood studio system started that narrative, but it is the public that is continuing that narrative on today.

What was it like to get to really delve into the work of Elizabeth Taylor? When you’re doing it as an assignment, what do you now appreciate about her and her films and her experiences, and what makes you look differently at her now than you did before?

WILSON: I assumed that we didn’t have much in common because she stayed acting when she was a teenager, whereas I ducked out of sight, went to an arts high school, read Ibsen and Tony Kushner and Suzan-Lori Parks, and did weird downtown theater in my early 20s. I ducked out of the way, and she kept going. I was like, “She was beautiful, she was an ingenue, and she was very different than me.” After a while, I could see that there were parallels in our lives, like the way that we were encouraged and the things that she escaped into. She did a lot of humanitarian work and philanthropy, and I did a lot of charity work when I was a kid and a teenager. I think I probably volunteered with over 20 charities by the age of 11.

She also really loved animals. I know that the horse that she rides in National Velvet actually became her horse after, and she actually wrote a book about her pet chipmunk named Nibbles that some kids I used to babysit had. That made me think of how on Matilda, Rhea Perlman and I would make up stories about my pet hamster. As a wrap present, she gave me two lovebirds, and I thought about how they gave Elizabeth Taylor that horse. She’s such an icon and it’s so interesting to see her as a kid. That quality that she had is something that people really want in child stars. What they want in child actors is sincerity. A lot of times, child actor performances can tend to be a little too over the top and showy and theatrical, on screen. You see that in a lot of commercials and children’s television, and it doesn’t always translate well to other things, or they can be wooden and just reciting the lines and saying in the same way every time, and not as emotional or reactive. You can see the sincerity just shone through all of her performances, every single time. She seems very genuine and very sincere.

Image via HBO

Is there a world where any on-screen role would ever bring you back into acting?

WILSON: It’s possible, but I don’t think that I am A-list actor material. Most child actors are big fish in small ponds. There are definitely parts that I could go back to the screen for, but it wouldn’t be a career for me. It would be a project. It would be something fun that I was doing. It would be for fun or for money, or to work with people that I wanted to work with. But the idea of pursuing a full-time career, like Jennifer Lawrence or Anna Kendrick or Julia Garner, who are all really wonderful, I don’t think that I could do that. I think that the pressure would feel like too much for me.

I also think that there would probably have to be a lot of things that I’d have to change about myself to be accepted in film. I’d probably have to have a lot of cosmetic surgery and lose a bunch of weight and fit a certain type, and I don’t want to have to do that. Unfortunately, that’s the reality of it. People will say, “Hollywood is so evil for doing that to people,” and it is, but Hollywood’s whole thing is that it’s giving the public what they think they want. If you look at actors in the UK, they look like normal people, most of the time. But in Hollywood and probably also in a lot of countries, the actors have to look a certain way and they have to be a certain standard. That’s just way too much pressure, to have everybody looking at me all the time, and to have to change myself. So, there are definitely things where I’m like, “That could be fun, or an interesting thing to work on,” but the idea of pursuing it full-time as a career, if I don’t have to, feels exhausting to me.

Would you ever want to direct? Is that something you’ve ever considered doing?

WILSON: Yeah, I’ve definitely thought of that, and that is something that I would like to explore. I know I want to produce and I want to write, and those are things that I’m working on doing on my own. I also really love the idea of making documentaries. I love documentaries, and Alex Winter and I have talked about how that’s definitely something that I would be interested in. I also really loved talking about film on TCM. I was like, “This would be such a fun job to have, just talking about film.” There are a lot of things out there that I want to do that aren’t just straight acting.

I still love voice-over acting, and I think I always will, because you can be anything and it doesn’t matter what you look like. It doesn’t matter that I’m just another short brunette. One of the last characters that I played literally did not have a face, and another character that I played before that was a tall, hot, blonde billionaire evil genius. It’s great because I’m not these things, but I get to play them, and that’s awesome. That’s why I love voice-over because you can be anything. I’ve played a demon. I’ve played all kinds of things. It’s been very fun.

So, there’s a lot that I want to do. I definitely like the idea of working behind the scenes in film, but that’s always been something that was interesting to me. That was interesting to me when I was a kid, and that was something my parents encouraged me to look into. My dad and I talked about this and he was like, “You know, most actresses moves on to producing and directing, at some point.” You can look at people like Olivia Wilde, Jodie Foster, and Regina King. So many wonderful actresses have moved into directing and producing, and I thought that seemed like something I might want to do. That’s definitely something that I’m interested in. I do think writing is probably my most favorite aspect of it, but when COVID dies down a bit, we’ll see.

It certainly seems like you have a bit of a collaborative relationship with Alex Winter. Has his work inspired you?

WILSON: It has. There are definitely people that I’ve met in the last couple of years or that I’ve talked to that make you realize not a lot of other people really understand our experiences, so that’s definitely something that I want to keep in my life. When you grow up as a child actor, it can be really hard to know who to trust. You can feel like you’re being used a lot. I would have that in school, where people would be rude to me, and then they would be nice to me one day because they were asking if they could talk to my agent. I ended up finding people around me who have had similar experiences and trusting them. It’s probably not a surprise that Alex, and a lot of people like him, and I keep talking.

Would you like to see another former child actor do something like this, where they’re talking about your films and your work?

WILSON: Oh, my gosh, I can’t even imagine that happening. I’m not on the same level as Elizabeth Taylor. I was in mostly kids’ movies. But I would be immensely flattered. I don’t expect it to happen anytime soon, but I would be immensely flattered. I did something a couple of weeks ago where I got to meet Daisy Ridley, who was a huge fan of Matilda. That was mind-blowing to me because I was such a Star Wars fan when I was a kid. My nieces and nephews love her, so I got tons of cool points with them. I still can’t believe that happened. If 10-year-old me had known that somebody in Star Wars loved my movies and used them as inspiration for her character, that would have absolutely blown my mind.

How is it to also navigate social media and have that be a part of your life?

WILSON: It’s very hard. I have been known for spending too much time on it, and lately I’ve been spending a little less time on it, just because I’ve been dealing with some other things and wanted to focus on other things. It’s different. A lot of child actors today have a better idea of what they’re getting into, so I don’t worry about them so much. Well, that’s not true. I do worry about them. I worry about everyone. But the kids on Stranger Things have family members who understand that what they’re doing is a job and they have people manning their social media accounts. But there’s a lot of like app stars out there who have parents that really don’t understand the industry. There are kids making YouTube videos and TikToks that are 12 years old, and they hit it big are doing things that are really unsafe. That really concerns me because their parents don’t know what they’re getting into and they don’t have the support and the knowledge of what they’re doing, the way that a lot of the working child actors do. That concerns me a lot. I worry a lot for them.

Growing Up On-Screen airs Tuesday in March on TCM.

