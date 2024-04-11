The Big Picture Owen Wilson to star in Apple TV+ golf comedy, with Marc Maron joining as his best friend Mytts.

Mytts will help Pryce, a former pro player, find hope through mentoring a young golfer.

The series is created by Jason Keller, directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, and has no set release date.

Owen Wilson will star in an upcoming golf comedy series at Apple TV+, and things are about to get intense for his character. According to Variety, Marc Maron has joined the cast of the series as Mytts, Pryce's (played by Wilson) best friend and former caddy. The plot of the upcoming series revolves around Pryce Cahill, a former professional player who saw his entire career derailed a long time ago. And just when it looks like life turned its back on him, he'll find a renewed sense of hope when a young golfer played by Peter Dager steps into the picture.

Before he was cast as a person Mytts can trust, Maron found himself busy with the task of voicing a wide variety of animated roles. The upcoming Apple TV+ golf comedy will see him returning to the live-action format, but Maron had plenty of fun starring as Mr. Snake in The Bad Guys, the comedy about a group of animals that spend their time coming up with elaborate heists. A sequel to the DreamWorks animated production was recently announced and, for now, Maron is expected to reprise the role of the former criminal. The actor also voiced Lex Luthor in DC League of Super-Pets.

Now that Mytts has been cast, Pryce is ready to share everything he knows about golf with the younger athlete, even if it means looking at his own experience as a star in a different light. The upcoming untitled comedy will include ten episodes, setting the stage for Pryce to transition into his role as a mentor. Before he was cast as the retired golfer, Wilson recently reprised his role as Mobius in the second season of Loki, where he once again helped the God of Mischief played by Tom Hiddleston make his way across the headquarters of the Time Variance Authority.

The Minds Behind the Story

The upcoming series about a retired star trying to find meaning by training a young prodigy was created by Jason Keller, the writer who previously worked on Ford v Ferrari and Escape Plan. Besides starring as the unlucky Pryce Cahill, Owen Wilson will serve as a producer in the upcoming series. In the meantime, the only filmmakers that have been attached as directors to the project are Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris. The duo is known for titles such as Little Miss Sunshine and Battle of the Sexes, and they're ready to take on an entirely different project in the shape of the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy.

There is currently no release date for the series.