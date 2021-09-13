Joker actor Marc Maron is set to return to the supervillain world in DC League of Super-Pets, where he will be voicing Superman's greatest enemy, Lex Luthor. He joins a star-studded cast led by Dwayne Johnson as the Man of Steel's canine, Krypto the Superdog.

The comedian-actor dropped the news on his WTF with Marc Maron podcast, revealing he would voice the iconic DC Comics villain in the upcoming animated movie set for the big screen next year. Unfortunately, it's unclear if Luthor will have a pet of his own to combat the League of Super-Pets but rest assured he probably isn't happy with the formation of the latest superhero team. Perhaps he has an equally bald cat that does his evil bidding. Whatever the case may be, Maron joins a stacked supporting cast that includes Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound, Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, and Diego Luna.

First announced in July 2018, the DC League of Super-Pets finally gained steam during development when Johnson signed on as the film's lead last year. Of course, the addition of such a huge name gained the attention of an all-star cast, including a reunion with Hart after a string of successful Jumanji films. And while plot details remain hidden in the Batcave, fans can expect to see a sneak peek at the superhero film during this year's DC FanDome in mid-October. Behind the scenes, Jared Stern (The Lego Batman Movie) handles the screenplay and co-directs the animated flick alongside Sam Levine.

In addition to DC League of Super-Pets, Maron is set to voice another animated character in The Bad Guys, a heist movie from Dreamworks Animations. His upcoming voice work comes after impressing audiences on the small screen with Netflix's wrestling drama GLOW. He then appeared as Gene Ufland in the Joaquin Pheonix-led Joker solo movie, which became a smash-hit for Warner Bros. in the box office and on the awards stage.

DC League of Super-Pets is set to hit theaters on May 20, 2022.

