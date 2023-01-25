HBO has released the official trailer for Marc Maron’s comedy special, Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark. The official trailer for the HBO original comedy special, which will debut on Saturday, February 11, promises audiences a fun experience filled with dark humor. The HBO original comedy special is a stand-up comedy show filmed at New York City’s Town Hall and hosted by legendary comedian and podcaster Marc Maron.

Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark will become the first-ever HBO comedy special to be filmed in front of a live audience. In this special, Maron will delve into difficult topics such as aging, faith, and antisemitism using dark comedy to deliver a masterful show to his live audience. The comedian will also discuss the topic of death as he opens up about the loss of his partner who passed away unexpectedly in 2020. Maron will also touch on how he reestablished his complicated relationship with his father as he cracks up the live audience.

Being able to weave difficult topics that most people refuse to talk about and make them into jokes that get people laughing shows the comedian's expertise. Maron layers cynicism as "he deftly weaves humor and pathos into his signature style of storytelling." The talented comedian, who has been in the business of comedy for over 30 years, has four hit stand-up comedy specials. Maron released his first hit special Thinky Pain in 2013 followed by More Later in 2015, Marc Maron: Too Real in 2017, and End Times Fun in 2020. End Times Fun which was released on Netflix was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award in 2021.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Marc Maron on 'Respect' and What Happened with His David Fincher 'WTF' Podcast

The comedian’s Podcast WTF with Marc Maron receives close to 100 million listens per year. WTF with Marc Maron which was launched in 2009 has become an outstanding presence in the podcast space. On the podcast, Maron has interviewed cultural icons such as former U.S. President Barack Obama, Kate Winslet, Keith Richards, and Robin Williams. Being the comedy icon he is, Maron has been a guest star on movies and series including Joker, Stardust, Sword of Trust, and the Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect. Maron also made his appearance in animations such as The Bad Guys, portraying the role of Mr. Snake and Dc's League of Super-Pets. Maron also had a lead role in Netflix's cancelled-too-soon wrestling drama Glow.

Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark is directed by Steven Feinartz and produced by Avalon with executive producers David Martin, Maron, and Kelly Van Valkenburg. The comedy special will premiere on February 11 at 10 pm ET/PT on HBO, and it will be available to stream on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below: