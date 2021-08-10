He also talks about if he had any idea Todd Phillips' 'Joker' would be such a huge hit.

With director Liesl Tommy’s feature film debut, Respect, opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Marc Maron about making the Aretha Franklin biopic. If you haven’t seen the trailers, Respect stars Jennifer Hudson stars as the Queen of Soul and the film chronicles her journey from a gifted child to an international sensation around the world. The star-studded cast includes Forest Whitaker as C.K. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White (Franklin’s first husband), Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Tituss Burgess as Dr. James Cleveland, Marc Maron as legendary Atlantic Records music producer Jerry Wexler, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengblah as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, Tate Donovan as John Hammond, and Mary J. Blige as Dina Washington. Respect was written by Tracey Scott Wilson, based on a story by Wilson and Thelma & Louise writer Callie Khouri.

During the interview, Maron talked about the experience of making Respect, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the biopic, if he had any idea that Todd Phillips' Joker movie would be such a huge hit, and more. In addition, we talked about what happened with his WTF podcast with David Fincher, why he was never able to release it, and the way he prepares for his interviews.

Image via MGM

RELATED: ‘Respect’ Teaser Trailer Finds Jennifer Hudson Absolutely Slaying as Aretha Franklin

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Marc Maron

Did he have any idea when making Joker that it would turn out to be this huge movie?

What would surprise people to learn about the making of Respect?

How the people that played musicians in the film were real musicians.

What do we need to do to listen to his WTF episode with David Fincher?

How the Fincher episode isn’t loaded with controversy it’s just that Fincher didn’t want to release it.

How does he typically prepare for an interview?

Image via MGM

Share Share Tweet Email

Jennifer Hudson and Director Liesl Tommy Pull Back the Curtain on Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect' Hudson explains how Franklin handpicked her to play her in the film, and how her iconic songs are used in the story.

Read Next