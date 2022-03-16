Deadline is reporting that The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb has signed on to direct the upcoming supernatural thriller Day Drinker from writer Zach Dean.

The thriller is said to be based on an original story by Dean and will be about the “bond between an enigmatic stranger and a bartender mourning the loss of her lover.” Day Drinker will explore themes of “love, friendship, and revenge” set in front of the backdrop of beautiful coastal France, Portugal, and Spain.

Webb got his start by directing music videos. He directed for bands like Green Day, Maroon 5, and Weezer before getting his shot at making movies. In 2009, he made his feature film directorial debut with the instant rom-com classic 500 Days of Summer. The next two films Webb would go on to direct would by The Amazing Spider-man and The Amazing Spider-man 2 starring Andrew Garfield as the titular hero. His other feature film works include Gifted and The Only Living Boy in New York. Currently, Webb is in production of Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of 1938 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs starring West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler as the title princess.

Webb has also had a successful career in the world of television. He has served as an executive producer on and directed a few episodes of, shows like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Society, Why Women Kill, and Just Beyond. Webb is also producing and directing the upcoming Hulu series Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem which will star Mandy Patinkin, Violett Beane, and Rahul Kohli.

The film’s writer, Dean, is most known for recently writing the Chris Pratt sci-fi action movie The Tomorrow War. He also wrote the 2017 Ethan Hawke action movie 24 Hours to Live and the Eric Bana and Olivia Wilde crime thriller Deadfall.

Dean is also set to serve on the fill as a producer alongside Adam Kolbrenner for Lit Entertainment Group. Other films Kolbrenner has served as a producer on include Free Guy and Prisoners. Additionally, the production company 30West will be financing the film. 30West is the company behind other films like Late Night, I, Tonya, and the upcoming Apple TV+ crime drama from Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

Currently, there is no announced release date, filming start date, or cast for this project. Stay tuned to Collider for any updates.

