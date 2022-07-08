A24 just released the cover album the world didn’t know it needed: Marcel the Shell (Unplugged). The album features the titular character Marcel, the shell, voiced by Jenny Slate, from their acclaimed stop-motion film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. On it, he performs two irresistibly heartwarming tracks: Eagles’ Peaceful Easy Feeling and the perennial camp anthem, Linger.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On follows an adorable, 1-inch-tall shell who barely makes out a colorful existence with his grandmother, Connie, and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a huge shell community, the trio now live alone as the sole survivor of a mysterious tragedy. However, a documentary filmmaker soon discovers them and posts a short film about them online. This brings Marcel millions of fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a renewed hope of finding his long-lost family of shells.

The mockumentary comedy film is based on the short films of the same name which were created by Dean Fleischer-Camp in 2010 and voiced by Slate. The short films further spurred the creation of two New York Times bestselling children's books. The film is directed by Fleischer-Camp, who also shares writing credits with Slate and Nick Paley.

Along with Slate as Marcel, the film features Rosa Salazar as Larissa, Thomas Mann as Mark, Isabella Rossellini as Marcel’s grandmother Connie, Nathan Fielder as Justin, Jessi Klein as Judy, Peter Bonerz as The Maestro, and Fleischer-Camp as himself among others.

The movie made its world premiere at Telluride last fall and was also screened at SXSW. Along with Slate, and Fleischer-Camp, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is produced by Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Andrew Goldman, Terry Leonard, Paul Mezey.

The mockumentary comedy is running in select theaters now and opens throughout the US on July 15. Check out the film's synopsis below, and listen to the album here.