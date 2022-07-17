If you found yourself drawn to A24’s Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, you’re not alone. The story of the tiny, anthropomorphic seashell with googly eyes and his journey to find a community made audiences everywhere laugh and cry when it hit theaters on June 24. And now, you can bring him home and make him a part of your family. A24 has revealed that in a partnership with clever and crafty design company, Craighill, the duo has created a keepsake version of the brave lil guy that will make the perfect addition to your desk, dresser, mantle, or anywhere you display your most prized possessions.

Coming in at a whopping 3.42 oz of solid metal, the figurine stands at a true-to-the-character size of just one inch. A touch of love went into every cast of the zinc alloy fan piece as each one was hand-painted by a member of the Craighill team, a crew that prides themselves on attention to detail. And, what would Marcel be without his googly eye? Pulling it all together is that iconic little eye and his half smile, cheering you up on even your toughest days.

In Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, audiences tuned into the life of the titular seashell (Jenny Slate) who lives with his grandmother Connie (Isabella Rossellini) and their family pet, a piece of lint named Alan. While Marcel has a positive outlook on life, he tells viewers of a heartbreaking story of how their home was once a giant community of shells until it was wiped out by a mysterious event. Now, Marcel and Connie pass the days together, longing for their lost family and community. When a recently divorced and heartbroken documentary filmmaker named Dean (Dean Fleischer-Camp) moves into the Airbnb that Marcel, Connie, and Alan call home, he discovers the grandmother and grandson duo and quickly begins to document their lives via film. Soon, Marcel becomes an online sensation which sets him on a path to find his family and inadvertently also sees him sailing off into danger.

Image via A24

RELATED: ‘Lilo and Stitch’ Live-Action Adaptation Taps 'Marcel the Shell' Director Dean Fleischer Camp

An immediate hit, the film currently sits on Rotten Tomatoes with a 99% rating. Along with starring, Fleischer-Camp also directed the movie and penned the screenplay with Slate and Nick Paley. The full-length feature, which has its roots in the form of a 2010 short, also stars Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Nathan Fielder.

You can place a preorder to take home your very own Marcel now, with orders being shipped out in early August. Check out the Marcel figure images below, and head to the link here to order the tiny shell and check out all the other goodies the A24 store has to offer.

Image via A24

Image via A24