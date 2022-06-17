See Marcel on the big screen before anyone else, with this ticket giveaway for screenings in 15 cities across the US.

Fans of the adorable, heartwarming stop-motion short Marcel the Shell With Shoes On have likely been looking forward to the sweet, sentient shell making his big screen debut in the film of the same name. Now, A24 is bringing viewers a chance to catch Marcel's big screen adventures early by offering advance screenings in 15 cities on June 22, 2022, ahead of the film's release on June 24.

For those who just can't wait to see Marcel's theatrical debut, A24 is partnering with Collider to offer tickets to those who are interested and located in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C. Seats are limited and will be available to request from A24 until they're all claimed.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is based on the short stop-motion film created by Jenny Slate and Dean Fleisher-Camp. The original short spun off into two equally short sequels which featured accompanying picture books. The new A24 film, however, marks Marcel's first full-length adventure. Both Slate and Fleisher-Camp have returned to write the screenplay for the film with co-writer Nick Paley. Fleisher-Camp also directed the film, while Slate stars in the stop-motion/live-action hybrid alongside Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Isabella Rossellini.

The synopsis for Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is as follows:

Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On hits theaters on June 24, 2022. For those interested in attending an early screening of the heartwarming new film in any of the cities listed above, tickets can be requested from A24 here.

Disclaimer: Your RSVP does not guarantee admission. Seating is limited and based on a first come, first serve basis. Seating is not guaranteed.