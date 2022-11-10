A24's adorable little mollusk Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is heading to the Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the animated film directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp has been approved for consideration in the animated feature category by the Motion Picture Academy’s short films and feature animation branch executive committee. Marcel the Shell will get to compete with other recently approved contenders including Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood and Eternal Spring.

Originally, there were fears that the little shell wouldn't qualify under the strict rules of the Academy regarding animation. Having stop-motion characters in itself isn't enough to satisfy their requirements, as the rules state "animation must figure in no less than 75 percent of the picture’s running time. In addition, a narrative animated film must have a significant number of the major characters animated." Apollo 10 1/2 was initially hamstrung because of these guidelines, and it was thought that Marcel the Shell With Shoes On would face similar hang-ups. The film only features two major characters, Marcel and his grandmother, both of whom were animated in a live-action environment.

The film was a critical hit though, and when provided with supplementary material, the Academy gave the go-ahead.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On told the touching tale of Marcel (Jenny Slate) and his grandmother Connie (Isabella Rosselini) who used to live in a thriving community of other shells until an unforeseen event saw them all taken away. The two are left with only each other as company, hopeful to see their family again until a documentary filmmaker named Dean moves into the Airbnb they're staying at and discovers them. With his camera, he documents Marcel's life, making him an internet sensation and helping him in his journey to find his lost family.

Of the three new entries, Eternal Spring faced the least resistance from the rules and also will represent Canada in the Best International Feature category. The film is a documentary utilizing a mix of live-action and animation to tell the story of the 2002 hijacking of a television station by the Falun Gong spiritual group in order to counter government propaganda in China.

More Background on Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Released in theaters back in late June, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On's success was a feel-good story in its own right. The film was a feature adaptation of Fleischer-Camp and Slate's short film series from 2010 that went viral, even spawning its own series of books. They got the chance to expand on their stories with the feature, working with the Chiodo Bros. (Killer Klowns From Outer Space) to animate it and A24 to distribute it. Upon its debut on the festival circuit and later in theaters, it won over audiences and critics immediately and still holds a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nick Paley helped pen the script with Slate and Fleischer-Camp. The pair of creators and Rosselini are also joined by Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann, and Nathan Fielder in the film, alongside a brief appearance by 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl as herself. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On can currently be bought or rented digitally or purchased on Blu-ray through A24. Check out the trailer below.