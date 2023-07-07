It’s been a while since indie movie Marcel the Shell with Shoes On was released, but it certainly still holds a tiny, shell-shaped spot in the hearts of everyone who watched it. Following the story of the extremely articulate and adorable Marcel (voiced by Jenny Slate) and his trying to understand the disappearance of his family is a lovely journey which is, of course, greatly helped by the tender soundtrack — which is getting an exciting release that Collider can now exclusively share with you.

Fans of vinyl have a reason to celebrate (and an excuse to watch Marcel the Shell with Shoes On again): Lakeshore Records allowed us to reveal that it’s releasing a 2-side vinyl record with the soundtrack of the movie. When September comes, you’ll be able to take in the beautiful score put together by Disasterpiece.

Collider can also unveil the record cover that features original artwork by artist Kyutae Lee. The hand-drawn art depicts the front of the house Marcel and his grandmother Connie (Isabella Rossellini) live in, and the soft colors fully embody the tone and feel of the mockumentary film. Some of the track titles also make it clear that the movie has wild bursts of comedy, like “Be Odorant” and “Everything Bagel.”

Wait, What's a "Disasterpiece?"

Disasterpiece is the stage name of Richard Vreeland. The composer is making waves through the independent movie scene ever since he became prominent with the unforgettable score he composed for horror hit It Follows. Ever since then, Disasterpiece wrote music for films like Under the Silver Lake, Triple Frontier and Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is directed and starred by Dean Fleishcer Camp. He co-writes the script with Slate and Nick Paley (Broad City), based on their short series of the same name. After its release in July 2022, movie saw another rise in popularity earlier this year, when it got nominated at the Oscars, BAFTAs, Satellite, Critics’ Choice and a bunch of other awards in the mainstream and independent scenes.

Lakeshore Records releases the vinyl soundtrack of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On on September 1, and you can preorder it here. Watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: