At a time when animation is having something of a moment in theaters, with two new movies — Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 — delivering a combined global haul of over $2.5 billion, while a 15-year-old cult hit smashes past all expectations in its re-release, it’s worth uncovering a hidden gem that slipped under the radar only a few years ago. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, a live-action/animated comedy-drama directed by Dean Fleischer Camp in his debut, will be available to stream on Max this month.

Released theatrically in 2022, the movie followed the whimsical adventures of the titular anthropomorphic shell, voiced by Jenny Slate. The rather lonely Marcel makes himself known to a human named Dean, who helps him reconnect with his lost family through a series of home movies that garner massive attention and earn him millions of fans. The wholesome movie deals with themes of belonging, community, and grief, and opened to widespread critical acclaim. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On earned an Academy Award nomination in the Best Animated Feature category, where it incidentally lost to another stop-motion film, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

It also won the National Board of Review’s Best Animated Feature honor, in addition to winning an Annie award in the Best Animated Feature - Independent category. The movie holds a near-perfect 98% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and has also been deemed worthy of RT’s newly announced “verified hot” badge, on the strength of its 90% audience score. The site’s consensus reads, “Poignant, profound, and utterly heartwarming, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is animated entertainment with real heart.” In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote, “Marcel’s constant exploration of the world around him and the joy with which he views the world is contagious, and it’s near-impossible to walk out of the theater without a smile on your face, having spent time with one of the most endearing film characters in recent years.”

The Tiny Indie Took On Behemoths During the Awards Season, and Won

Close

Marcel, the character, debuted in a series of shorts directed by Fleischer Camp in 2010. Released by the hip indie outfit A24, the movie made just over $7 million worldwide in its box office run. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On also featured the legendary Isabella Rossellini in a voice performance as Marcel’s grandmother, with Rosa Salazar and Thomas Mann appearing in live-action roles. You can watch the film on Max next month, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.