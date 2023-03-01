There is a lot of content coming your way this month! Matthew McConaughey voices Elvis Presley in the animated series Agent Elvis, a show you didn’t know you needed about Elvis Presley if he were also a spy. Olivia Colman goes mad in Great Expectations, a limited series based on Charles Dickens’ popular work. Peyton List tries to solve her own murder in the teen drama series School Spirits. Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux are the Mario and Luigi of Watergate in the limited series White House Plumbers on HBO. Plus, Riley Keough rocks out in Daisy Jones & the Six, Bob Odenkirk is a grumpy professor, and Reese Witherspoon searches for country music’s next big star.

Let’s take a closer look at what new shows will be hitting the big and small screens in March.

White House Plumbers

Release Date: TBD on HBO

Well, they tried to clean up their mess. Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux star in HBO’s limited series White House Plumbers as E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate “masterminds” and Richard Nixon’s right-hand men who accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect. The limited series has an all-star lineup in Lena Headey, Kiernan Shipka, Judy Greer, Ike Barinholtz, and David Krumholtz.

True Lies

Release Date: March 1 on CBS

Love (and lies) will keep them together. Based on the 1994 film of the same name, True Lies is a fun action adventure comedy series starring Ginger Gonzaga as Helen, a suburban housewife who is a little bit…bored. Her family dynamic is strong but her husband Harry (Steve Howey) is a very “vanilla” computer consultant—or so she thought. Is it possible that Harry is also a super-skilled international spy? Once Helen finds out that her husband is actually working for the government, the two decide to work together on these missions, which brings some fun chaos into their marriage. Just, like, don’t tell their kids.

Daisy Jones & the Six

Release Date: March 3 on Prime Video

Let’s get ready to rock and feel our feelings. Based on the New York Times Best Selling novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid and set in 1970s Los Angeles, Daisy Jones & the Six follows the tumultuous journey of the titular rock band from their humble beginnings to their legendary status and eventual breakup. Sex, drugs, and heartache fueled the era, and Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and her band certainly were not immune. The series was created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber and also stars Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, and Timothy Olyphant.

History of the World, Part II

Release Date: March 6 on Hulu

A mere 40 years after Mel Brooks’ film History of the World, Part I, there’s a four-episode event series cleverly titled History of the World, Part II. Join Seth Rogen, Lauren Lapkus, Jake Johnson, Tyler James Williams, Josh Gad, Zazie Beetz and many more as they travel through history in a number of laugh-out-loud sketches.

Rain Dogs

Release Date: March 6 on HBO

“It’s completely normal to hate the people you love.” The new HBO series Rain Dogs reminds us that your family is who you want it to be. The charming British dramedy follows the messy daily life of hardworking single mother Costello Jones (Daisy May Cooper) as she raises her young daughter Iris (Fleur Tashjian) with the help of her best friend Selby (Jack Farthing), a dysfunctional and wealthy gay man, and Iris’s scattered godmother Gloria (Ronke Adekoluejo). Sometimes life is best when it’s messiest.

School Spirits

Release Date: March 9 on Paramount+

So, like, how did you die? From an executive producer behind Pretty Little Liars and based on Megan and Nate Trinrud’s upcoming graphic novel, the Paramount+ drama series School Spirits takes the idea that high school never ends quite literally. Cobra Kai star Peyton List leads the supernatural series as Maddie, a high school student stuck in the education afterlife who is trying to solve her own murder. Though they can’t see her, she walks among her former classmates and tries to get to the bottom of how it all happened with the help of other deceased peers.

UnPrisoned

Release Date: March 10 on Hulu

Delroy Lindo is ready for a fresh start in UnPrisoned, a comedy series from Mad Men writer Tracy McMillan. Therapist Paige (Kerry Washington) has a nice life with her teenage son Finn (Faly Rakotohavana), but this status quo is going to be thwarted when her father Edwin (Lindo) is released from prison after nearly two decades for selling drugs. Edwin is ready for a new beginning, and also isn’t afraid to give his opinion on everything his perfectionist daughter does.

A Spy Among Friends

Release Date: March 12 on MGM+

Friend, foe, traitor, treason. Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce play friends-turned-foes in the 1960s-era limited series A Spy Among Friends. Based on a true story as told in the best-selling book by Ben Macintyre, the espionage drama follows the evolving relationship between Nicholas Elliott (Lewis) and Kim Philby (Pearce), British spies and best friends for 30 years who lose trust in each other when one is suspected of being a double agent for the Soviet Union.

Gotham Knights

Release Date: March 14 on The CW

So, Batman is dead? That’s where we are it in Gotham Knights, a new drama series that explores Gotham City when its unofficial leader is no longer. Bruce Wayne’s adopted son Turner (Oscar Morgan) is accused of killing his father in order to secure his fortune, but that is not the case. Determined to seek justice for himself and his father, he teams up with the children of Batman’s enemies, including The Joker’s daughter Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan). Misha Collins’ Harvey Dent—who eventually becomes the villain Two-Face—heads the investigation and is the one to put Turner behind bars.

Agent Elvis

Release Date: March 17 on Netflix

Matthew McConaughey as Elvis…do you really need any more information? The animated action comedy Agent Elvis created by John Eddie and Priscilla Presley imagines what would happen if The King of Rock and Roll was also a secret agent. When he’s not singing his heart out, he’s watching you bleed out, and using fancy pens to stab people.

Extrapolations

Release Date: March 17 on Apple TV+

When will we realize that we’ve run out of time? The stars align in the Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations created by Scott Z. Burns. The 8-episode series set in the near future explores the unsuspecting ways our lives could be affected by climate change if serious action isn’t taken. The long list of stars filling out the series includes Meryl Streep, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire, Keri Russell, Murray Bartlett, Cherry Jones, and Kit Harington.

Swarm

Release Date: March 17 on Prime Video

How far would you go to meet your idol? From creators Donald Glover and Janine Nabers comes Swarm, a haunting and bloody drama series that follows Dre (Dominique Fishback), a young woman with an increasingly unhealthy obsession with a pop star. The series, which tackles fandom in its darkest and most extreme form, also stars Mezi Atwood, Rory Culkin, and Chloe Bailey.

Lucky Hank

Release Date: March 19 on AMC

William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Bob Odenkirk) is not content, to say the least. Based on the 1997 novel Straight Man by Richard Russo, the unusual series Lucky Hank follows Odenkirk’s Hank, the reluctant chair of the English department at Railton College, mediocrity at its finest. He quickly learns that running the department will be a wholly dissatisfying experience for all involved (especially himself) and wears that expression pretty overtly on his bearded face. This man will hold back for nothing. The series also stars Mireille Enos, Jacki Gunn, Jackson Kelly, and Shannon DeVido.

Marie Antoinette

Release Date: March 19 on PBS

Oh my, who does she think she is? Why, she’s Marie Antoinette, of course! Created and written by The Favourite scribe Deborah Davis, the PBS series Marie Antoinette follows the titular teenager (Emilia Schüle) as she adjusts to married life away from Austria and in Versailles during a tumultuous time in France’s history preceding the French Revolution.

The Night Agent

Release Date: March 23 on Netflix

Basements are scary, especially if they are in the White House. Gabriel Basso stars alongside Hong Chau in The Night Agent as Peter Sutherland, a low-on-the-totem pole government employee in charge of answering the top-secret emergency line. Thankfully, the phone does not and should never ring. But, one day it actually does. Peter literally answers a call that not only shoves him inside a conspiracy but into the Oval Office.

My Kind of Country

Image via Apple TV+

Release Date: March 24 on Apple TV+

Who doesn’t love some friendly competition? Apple TV+’s first competition series My Kind of Country is all about finding the next best thing in country music. Executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves team up with Mickey Guyton, Orville Peck, and Jimmie Allen to search the globe for your new favorite music star.

Up Here

Release Date: March 24 on Hulu

Do you listen to the voices inside your head, too? Mae Whitman charms and sings her way through love and self-discovery in Up Here. Directed by Hamilton’s Thomas Kail and developed by Tick, Tick…Boom! screenwriter Steven Levenson, Up Here is a ‘90s-era musical comedy about aspiring writer Lindsay (Whitman) who moves to New York City and meets and falls for Miguel (Carlos Valdes), who, like Lindsay, is dealing with the competing voices in his head.

Rabbit Hole

Release Date: March 26 on Paramount+

Secrets, deception, and bombs. Kiefer Sutherland is someone you don’t want to mess with in Rabbit Hole, an action thriller series that follows John Weir (Sutherland), a corporate spy that manages to get away with a lot of things, namely deception. He loses control of his life when a mystery entity frames him for murder, and he must suddenly do all he can to save democracy.

Great Expectations

Release Date: March 26 on Hulu

Expect great things. From executive producers Ridley Scott, Tom Hardy, and Steven Knight comes the limited series Great Expectations. Based on the acclaimed work by Charles Dickens, the drama follows Pip (Fionn Whitehead), an orphan with great expectations for his life but is destined to become a blacksmith. His opportunity for a more lavish lifestyle arises when a mysterious benefactor leaves him money. He journeys to London to live a new life in high society, where he also meets and is mentored by the disturbing and delusional Miss Havisham (Olivia Colman).

The Big Door Prize

Release Date: March 29 on Apple TV+

Would you want to know your destiny? Chris O’Dowd, Crystal Fox,Djouliet Amara, and Patrick Kerr star in The Big Door Prize, a trippy dramedy series about a small town with a coin-operated machine hidden in the grocery store that can reveal one’s true potential. The series is based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name.