Looking ahead at the slate of March 2023 releases, it’s a smorgasbord of major movies. New entries in the Creed, Scream, John Wick, and Shazam franchises are dominating the month while a smattering of smaller releases are angling to become sleeper hits. March 2023 is jam-packed with promising new blockbusters, which is right in line with the past few years (save for COVID-affected 2020 and 2021) which have seen March become a go-to place to launch major movies. Countless massive hits have debuted in this month, but it wasn’t always this way. Once, March was just a filler month between Christmas and summertime. It wasn’t devoid of hits, but it wasn’t a triable source of moneymakers like it is today. It didn’t happen overnight, but several movies forever changed the trajectory of March and the kind of films it houses.

What Kind of Films Used to Dominate March?

March was never an entirely disposable part of the year in terms of box office, but it was also never much of a juggernaut in any given year. Conventional industry wisdom stated that summertime and the final two months of the year (which are loaded with big holidays) were the best times of the year to release blockbusters. The rest of the year was to be crammed with smaller-scale titles. In a pre-2010s world, movie studios largely made features that were just supposed to function as standalone exercises aimed at grown-ups, so there was no shortage of products that could be released in March. However, rarely did this month see massive blockbusters that topped all other films in a given year.

In the 1980s, March was so devoid of massive box office hits that the biggest movies of various March's throughout the decade were holdover titles. Features released at the tail end of the previous year riding a wave of Oscar buzz or enduring February hits like Footloose or Pretty in Pink were the biggest features of the month. March wasn't devoid of any moneymakers, but often it couldn't produce big enough smashes to beat out major holdovers.

This trend continued into the 1990s thanks to February hits like Wayne's World and The Silence of the Lambs, though by the second-half of the 1990s, new releases began to dominate the month. Many of them belonged to a single genre: comedies. The Birdcage, Liar Liar, and Analyze This all closed out the 1990s showing off that new features released in March could be big enough to fend off sizable holdovers. These were all lucrative titles, but they weren’t franchise blockbusters, the kind of titles studios could successfully milk for endless sequels. March would finally produce one such movie at the dawn of the 21st century with a film that was, ironically, set centuries earlier.

How 'Ice Age' Changed the Game Forever

Family movies had often debuted in March throughout history, but typically, they were lower-budgeted affairs that never went anywhere financially. Disney, for instance, occasionally used the month as a launchpad for live-action family movies like D2: The Mighty Ducks and Jungle 2 Jungle. Baby Geniuses debuted in the month back in 1999, for instance, while The Road to El Dorado crashed and burned in March 2000. Though Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles had debuted in the final days of this month back in 1990 and had turned into a box office juggernaut, movie studios didn’t take March seriously as a domain for lucrative family movies.

In 2001, Spy Kids opened in the final days of March and went on to crack $100 million domestically. This was already a seismic shift, a remarkable feat that demonstrated how family movies could do big bucks outside of the summertime and holiday season timeframes. But one year later, March would really cement its status as a new go-to home for big family movies with Ice Age. 20th Century Fox’s previous forays into big-screen animation hadn’t set the box office on fire, so it wasn’t idiotic to assume the studio was about to deliver another dud with these ancient critters.

Instead, Ice Age rocked the box office, with a $46 million opening weekend that shattered the previous opening weekend record for the month. Astonishingly, the movie had managed to slightly outgross the opening weekend of Shrek from one year earlier and scored the third-biggest opening weekend ever for an animated title, only behind Monsters Inc. and Toy Story 2. It was an astonishing feat that changed perceptions overnight of how big movies could open in March. In reporting on this news, The Los Angeles Times noted that this was a weekend that felt more like something one would see in July or December, not March. This wasn’t the kind of box office hit people were accustomed to seeing in March, but this would soon become the new normal.

In the immediate aftermath of Ice Age, Hollywood didn't suddenly flood further March's with big-budget titles. However, Ice Age animation house Blue Sky Studios opted to lean on the month as its new go-to home for its releases, much like how Walt Disney Animation Studios treated Thanksgiving weekend. Robots and Ice Age: The Meltdown would debut in March in the four years following the initial Ice Age, with the latter title becoming the first movie ever to open to over $60 million in March. The next evolution for March would come a year after The Meltdown, when a bunch of shirtless Spartans went to war.

This! Is! Box Office History!

Today, everyone can belt out their best impression of “This! Is! Sparta!” Gerard Butler is everywhere. Ditto the visual hallmarks of Zack Snyder’s directorial style. But back in March 2007, everything about 300 smacked of risk, including releasing it in March. That turned out to be a stroke of genius for the movie, though, since it allowed the title to provide summer blockbuster thrills at a time of the year when there weren’t 14 superhero movies competing with each other. 300 set another opening weekend record for a March release and proved that live-action features could drum up big grosses here. Studios had been a bit hesitant to embrace March after Spy Kids and Ice Age turned into hits. 300, though, cemented that these titles were no flukes.

From there, March was now a de facto launchpad for big blockbusters. Warner Bros. was especially enamored with this month and launched both 10,000 B.C. and Watchmen in March 2008 and 2009, respectively. Disney got in on the game in March 2010 with Alice in Wonderland, which became the first-ever March release to crack $100 million. Two years later, The Hunger Games premiered in March and became the inaugural movie to exceed $150 million on opening weekend in this month. In just a span of five years, March had blossomed rapidly. Before 2007, no live-action title had ever opened to more than $60 million in this month. Now, movies were annually pulling in $100+ million openings in this month.

In the years since then, March has continued to be a hot spot to drop new releases, with superhero movie blockbusters like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Captain Marvel reaffirming the month’s viability. Even in March 2022, just two years after COVID-19 shut everything down, The Batman opened in theaters and scored the second-biggest opening (at the time) for a movie premiering in the wake of that global pandemic. In the 20th century, March was often looked at by studios as a place where Oscar darlings and low-budget family comedies could make a few pennies. In the modern world, though, that’s a distant memory. March has become one of the most important months of the year at the box office thanks to some pint-sized spies, beefy Spartans, and an ancient critter who loves his acorns.