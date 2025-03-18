This weekend saw three new movies of different genres all hit theaters, but that didn’t stop box office returns from being dismally low. Between the premiere of new arrivals such as Novocaine ($8.8 million), Black Bag ($7.6 million), and Opus ($1 million), paired with other movies such as Mickey 17 ($7.4 million) and Captain America: Brave New World ($5.6 million), the total box domestic box office this weekend amounted to only $51 million, the lowest of any weekend of the year thus far. Last weekend saw returns at $54.9 million, and the weekend before finished at only $53.6 million, but Brave New World’s opening weekend helped the box office total reach a whopping $153 million over Valentine’s Day weekend, with $88 million coming from the first Marvel movie of 2025.

There were other movies playing in theaters this weekend that helped contribute to the $51 million total, including The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, the animated flick that finished the weekend with $3.1 million to take the #5 spot. Finishing just outside the top five at the box office this weekend was The Last Supper from distributor Pinnacle Peak which collected $2.7 million, and Paddington in Peru even added $2.6 million to its domestic total. Dog Man continued the momentum with a $2.5 million performance, and the final two spots in the top 10 at the box office this weekend belong to The Monkey and Last Breath. The former grossed $2.4 million this weekend and the latter hauled in $2.2 million.

What Is Causing Box Office Returns To Be So Low?