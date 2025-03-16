The showdown starts with the 2025 March Madness Men’s Basketball tournament. The momentum for the country’s largest college basketball showcase event isn’t dying down soon, as proven by the millions of viewers who tuned in to the event the previous year. This time, Auburn, Houston, and Duke have secured their positions as No. 1 seeds. Meanwhile, teams like Indiana and North Carolina, who over the years have shown potential in their basketball legacy, are right in the bubble.
With the conference matches neatly wrapping up before Selection Sunday, the tension is on for notable key players. While some have led their teams to victory with jaw-dropping point leads, others, who were predicted to become National Player of the Year, might possibly falter due to unexpected injuries. At this point, it’s anybody’s game on the court. Without further ado, here’s where to watch the 2025 March Madness (Men's Basketball) tournament.
Is the 2025 'March Madness (Men's Basketball)’ Airing on TV?
Yes! The 2025 March Madness (Men's Basketball) airs at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 16 on CBS.
Is the 2025 'March Madness (Men's Basketball)’ Streaming Online?
Yes! The 2025 March Madness (Men's Basketball) is available for streaming on Paramount+. Those not on the streaming platform yet can refer to the table below for pricing reference.
|
Plan
|
Price (Monthly)
|
Price (Yearly)
|
Features
|
Paramount+ Essential (Ad-supported)
|
$7.99/month
|
$59.99/year
|
|
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (Ad-free except live TV**)
|
$12.99/month
|
$119.99/year
|
Alternatively, viewers can also stream the 2025 March Madness (Men's Basketball) via the platforms below.
What’s the 2025 'March Madness (Men's Basketball)’ Schedule?
Check out the complete schedule for the 2025 March Madness (Men's Basketball).
|
Selection Sunday
|
6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 16 on CBS
|
First Four
|
Tuesday, March 18 - Wednesday, March 19
|
First Round
|
Thursday, March 20 - Friday, March 21
|
Second Round
|
Saturday, March 22 - Sunday, March 23
|
Sweet 16
|
Thursday, March 27 - Friday, March 28
|
Elite Eight
|
Saturday, March 29 - Sunday, March 30
|
Final Four
|
Saturday, April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
|
NCAA Championship Game
|
Monday, April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
What Is Selection Sunday?
Selection Sunday is when the NCAA picks and ranks the 68 teams competing in March Madness. The top teams get the highest seeds, while four lower-seeded teams are eliminated in the First Four, leaving 64 teams. These teams are split into four regions, each ranked from 1 to 16. Higher-ranked teams face lower-ranked ones in the first round, giving top seeds an easier start to the tournament.
What Are the Bracket Predictions for the 2025 'March Madness (Men's Basketball)?
Last four in
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- Boise State
- Xavier
First four out
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
- Nebraska
No. 1 Seeds
- Auburn
- Duke
- Houston
- Florida
No. 2 Seeds
- Tennessee
- Michigan State
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
No. 3 Seeds
- St. John’s
- Wisconsin
- Texas A&M
- Kentucky
No. 4 Seeds
- Iowa State
- Purdue
- Arizona
- Maryland
No. 5 Seeds
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Clemson
- Oregon
No. 6 Seeds
- Marquette
- Saint Mary’s
- UCLA
- Louisville
No. 7 Seeds
- Memphis
- Ole Miss
- Illinois
- BYU
No. 8 Seeds
- Kansas
- Mississippi State
- UConn
- Creighton
No. 9 Seeds
- Gonzaga
- New Mexico
- Vanderbilt
- Baylor
No. 10 Seeds
- VCU
- Utah State
- West Virginia
- Georgia
No. 11 Seeds
- Drake
- UC San Diego
- San Diego State
- Ohio State
No. 12 Seeds
- McNeese
- Yale
- Indiana
- Arkansas
- Boise State
- Xavier
No. 13 Seeds
- High Point
- Lipscomb
- Arkansas State
- Akron
No. 14 Seeds
- Utah Valley
- Chattanooga
- Jacksonville State
- Northern Colorado
No. 15 Seeds
- Towson
- Bryant
- Robert Morris
- Central Connecticut State
No. 16 Seeds
- Omaha
- Southeast Missouri State
- Norfolk State
- Quinnipiac
- Bucknell
- Southern
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL BRACKET (LIVE)
What Is ‘March Madness’?
March Madness refers to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, a neck-to-neck, single-elimination competition that takes place every March. A total of 68 teams earn a spot either by winning their conference championship or receiving an at-large bid from the NCAA selection committee.
The term March Madness was originally coined in 1939 by Illinois high school official Henry V. Porter, but it wasn’t associated with the NCAA tournament until CBS broadcaster Brent Musburger popularized it during the 1982 tournament. The women’s tournament began in 1982 with 32 teams, expanded to 64 teams in 1994, and finally matched the men’s format with 68 teams in 2022.
What to Expect from the 2025 'March Madness Men's Basketball)?
The SEC officially takes the throne as the king of college basketball. With nine teams ranked, including five in the top 10, the SEC shows promising potential at sweeping this year’s championships. Auburn and Alabama are No. 1 and No. 2, while Florida, Tennessee, and Texas A&M prove to be strong contenders. Florida’s talented guards are worth the watch, making them a dangerous team to look out for.
Superstar freshman Cooper Flagg wowed fans thanks to his points, rebounds, and assists, placing Duke in a powerhouse position. However, in a shocking twist of fate, Flagg recently suffered from an ankle injury, forcing him to miss the ACC tournament semifinal showdown against North Carolina on Friday, 14 March. Without a doubt, this may influence Flagg’s future performance during March Madness, and disrupt his chances of winning National Player of the Year as a freshman.
The Big 12 is a staked battle, with Houston, Arizona, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and Kansas duking each other out for the coveted top spot. Arizona has heated up late, sparked by a half-court buzzer-beater from Caleb Love. Just recently, Love overthrew Texas Tech with a 27-point lead during the Big 12 semifinals. Meanwhile, Purdue might be dominating the Big Ten, but Michigan State’s young talent should make the Boilermakers wary. The real cherry on top is St. Johns, who are in the top 10 for the first time in 25 years.
Who Won the Previous 'March Madness (Men's Basketball)?
Check out the winners of the March Madness (Men’s Basketball) in the past 10 years.
|
2024
|
UConn (37-3)
|
2023
|
UConn (31-8)
|
2022
|
Kansas (34-6)
|
2021
|
Baylor (28-2)
|
2020
|
Canceled due to Covid-19
|
2019
|
Virginia (35-3)
|
2018
|
Villanova (36-4)
|
2017
|
North Carolina (33-7)
|
2016
|
Villanova (35-5)
|
2015
|
Duke (35-4)
|
2014
|
Connecticut (32-8)