The showdown starts with the 2025 March Madness Men’s Basketball tournament. The momentum for the country’s largest college basketball showcase event isn’t dying down soon, as proven by the millions of viewers who tuned in to the event the previous year. This time, Auburn, Houston, and Duke have secured their positions as No. 1 seeds. Meanwhile, teams like Indiana and North Carolina, who over the years have shown potential in their basketball legacy, are right in the bubble.

With the conference matches neatly wrapping up before Selection Sunday, the tension is on for notable key players. While some have led their teams to victory with jaw-dropping point leads, others, who were predicted to become National Player of the Year, might possibly falter due to unexpected injuries. At this point, it’s anybody’s game on the court. Without further ado, here’s where to watch the 2025 March Madness (Men's Basketball) tournament.

Is the 2025 'March Madness (Men's Basketball)’ Airing on TV?

Image via Auburn Athletics

Yes! The 2025 March Madness (Men's Basketball) airs at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 16 on CBS.

Is the 2025 'March Madness (Men's Basketball)’ Streaming Online?

Image via Marquette Golden Eagles

Yes! The 2025 March Madness (Men's Basketball) is available for streaming on Paramount+. Those not on the streaming platform yet can refer to the table below for pricing reference.

Plan Price (Monthly) Price (Yearly) Features Paramount+ Essential (Ad-supported) $7.99/month $59.99/year 40,000+ full episodes and hit movies on demand

Exclusive subscriber-only originals

CBS News 24/7, CBS Sports HQ, Mixible live streams & 20 curated live channels

NFL on CBS** and UEFA Champions League live

Up to 6 individual profiles

Watchlist feature (My List)

Stream on up to 3 devices at once

NEW: Select SHOWTIME series

Note: Does NOT include your local CBS station. NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League available via separate live feeds. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (Ad-free except live TV**) $12.99/month $119.99/year Everything in the Essential plan PLUS:

No ads (except live TV***)

Your local, live CBS station, including NFL on CBS

More live sports & events

UEFA Champions League and additional live soccer

Select programming in 4K UHD, Dolby Vision, or HDR10†

Ability to download movies & shows

Full access to all of SHOWTIME

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

Alternatively, viewers can also stream the 2025 March Madness (Men's Basketball) via the platforms below.

What’s the 2025 'March Madness (Men's Basketball)’ Schedule?

Image via Big Ten Network

Check out the complete schedule for the 2025 March Madness (Men's Basketball).

Selection Sunday 6 p.m. ET Sunday, March 16 on CBS First Four Tuesday, March 18 - Wednesday, March 19 First Round Thursday, March 20 - Friday, March 21 Second Round Saturday, March 22 - Sunday, March 23 Sweet 16 Thursday, March 27 - Friday, March 28 Elite Eight Saturday, March 29 - Sunday, March 30 Final Four Saturday, April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas NCAA Championship Game Monday, April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

What Is Selection Sunday?

Image via Alabama Crimson Tide on AL.com

Selection Sunday is when the NCAA picks and ranks the 68 teams competing in March Madness. The top teams get the highest seeds, while four lower-seeded teams are eliminated in the First Four, leaving 64 teams. These teams are split into four regions, each ranked from 1 to 16. Higher-ranked teams face lower-ranked ones in the first round, giving top seeds an easier start to the tournament.

What Are the Bracket Predictions for the 2025 'March Madness (Men's Basketball)?

Last four in

Indiana

Arkansas

Boise State

Xavier

First four out

Texas

Oklahoma

North Carolina

Nebraska

No. 1 Seeds

Auburn

Duke

Houston

Florida

No. 2 Seeds

Tennessee

Michigan State

Alabama

Texas Tech

No. 3 Seeds

St. John’s

Wisconsin

Texas A&M

Kentucky

No. 4 Seeds

Iowa State

Purdue

Arizona

Maryland

No. 5 Seeds

Michigan

Missouri

Clemson

Oregon

No. 6 Seeds

Marquette

Saint Mary’s

UCLA

Louisville

No. 7 Seeds

Memphis

Ole Miss

Illinois

BYU

No. 8 Seeds

Kansas

Mississippi State

UConn

Creighton

No. 9 Seeds

Gonzaga

New Mexico

Vanderbilt

Baylor

No. 10 Seeds

VCU

Utah State

West Virginia

Georgia

No. 11 Seeds

Drake

UC San Diego

San Diego State

Ohio State

No. 12 Seeds

McNeese

Yale

Indiana

Arkansas

Boise State

Xavier

No. 13 Seeds

High Point

Lipscomb

Arkansas State

Akron

No. 14 Seeds

Utah Valley

Chattanooga

Jacksonville State

Northern Colorado

No. 15 Seeds

Towson

Bryant

Robert Morris

Central Connecticut State

No. 16 Seeds

Omaha

Southeast Missouri State

Norfolk State

Quinnipiac

Bucknell

Southern

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL BRACKET (LIVE)

What Is ‘March Madness’?

Image via ESPN

March Madness refers to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, a neck-to-neck, single-elimination competition that takes place every March. A total of 68 teams earn a spot either by winning their conference championship or receiving an at-large bid from the NCAA selection committee.

The term March Madness was originally coined in 1939 by Illinois high school official Henry V. Porter, but it wasn’t associated with the NCAA tournament until CBS broadcaster Brent Musburger popularized it during the 1982 tournament. The women’s tournament began in 1982 with 32 teams, expanded to 64 teams in 1994, and finally matched the men’s format with 68 teams in 2022.

What to Expect from the 2025 'March Madness Men's Basketball)?

The SEC officially takes the throne as the king of college basketball. With nine teams ranked, including five in the top 10, the SEC shows promising potential at sweeping this year’s championships. Auburn and Alabama are No. 1 and No. 2, while Florida, Tennessee, and Texas A&M prove to be strong contenders. Florida’s talented guards are worth the watch, making them a dangerous team to look out for.

Superstar freshman Cooper Flagg wowed fans thanks to his points, rebounds, and assists, placing Duke in a powerhouse position. However, in a shocking twist of fate, Flagg recently suffered from an ankle injury, forcing him to miss the ACC tournament semifinal showdown against North Carolina on Friday, 14 March. Without a doubt, this may influence Flagg’s future performance during March Madness, and disrupt his chances of winning National Player of the Year as a freshman.

The Big 12 is a staked battle, with Houston, Arizona, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and Kansas duking each other out for the coveted top spot. Arizona has heated up late, sparked by a half-court buzzer-beater from Caleb Love. Just recently, Love overthrew Texas Tech with a 27-point lead during the Big 12 semifinals. Meanwhile, Purdue might be dominating the Big Ten, but Michigan State’s young talent should make the Boilermakers wary. The real cherry on top is St. Johns, who are in the top 10 for the first time in 25 years.

Who Won the Previous 'March Madness (Men's Basketball)?

Check out the winners of the March Madness (Men’s Basketball) in the past 10 years.