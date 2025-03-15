The 2025 March Madness Women’s Basketball tournament is about to go down. Following last year’s record-breaking reception, drawing 18.9 million viewers on average on ABC and ESPN, the momentum for this year’s championship is bigger than ever. As a whopping 68 teams prepare for the country’s biggest college basketball showcase event, it’s difficult to determine which team is set to take the league.

This year’s tournament is also very personal for certain players, serving as their last opportunity to take home the championships. With Selection Sunday kicking off this weekend, it’s anybody’s game on the court. Without further ado, here’s where to watch and stream the 2025 March Madness (Women’s Basketball) tournament.

Is the 2025 'March Madness (Women's Basketball) Airing on TV?

Yes! The 2025 March Madness (Women’s Basketball) will be aired across the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNews, and ABC.

Is the 2025 'March Madness (Women's Basketball) Streaming Online?

Yes! The 2025 March Madness (Women’s Basketball) is available for streaming on ESPN+. Those not on the streaming platform yet can refer to the table below for pricing reference.

Subscription Option Price Details Monthly Subscription $11.99/month Standard ESPN+ subscription Annual Subscription $119.99/year Saves 15% compared to monthly price Bundle (ESPN+ + Disney + Hulu) $16.99/month Includes all three services (with ads)

Alternatively, viewers can also stream the 2025 March Madness (Women’s Basketball) via the platforms below.

What’s the 2025 'March Madness (Women's Basketball)’ Schedule?

Check out the complete schedule for the 2025 March Madness (Women’s Basketball).

Selection Sunday Sunday, March 16, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN First Four Wednesday, March 19 - Thursday, March 20 First Round Friday, March 21 - Saturday, March 22 Second Round Sunday, March 23 - Monday, March 24 Sweet 16 Friday, March 28 - Saturday, March 29 Elite Eight Sunday, March 30 - Monday, March 31 Final Four Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m. The second semifinal game begins 30 minutes after the first. NCAA Championship Game Sunday, April 6 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC

What Are the Bracket Predictions for the 2025 'March Madness (Women's Basketball)?

On Selection Sunday, the NCAA picks and ranks the 68 teams set to compete in March Madness. The top teams get the highest seeds, while four lower-seeded teams are eliminated in the First Four, leaving 64 teams. These teams are split into four regions, each ranked from 1 to 16. Higher-ranked teams face lower-ranked ones in the first round, giving top seeds an easier start to the tournament.

By the looks of it, UCLA is a strong contender for the top overall seed, despite never reaching a Final Four in women’s basketball. Meanwhile, South Carolina, under coach Dawn Staley, is expected to secure another No. 1 seed.

Last Four In (Bubble Teams Likely to Make the Tournament)

Iowa State

Princeton

Harvard

Washington

First Four Out (Top Teams Missing the Tournament, Likely NIT Bids)

Virginia Tech

Saint Joseph's

Arizona

Minnesota

No. 1 Seeds

South Carolina

UCLA

Texas

USC

No. 2 Seeds

UConn

TCU

Notre Dame

LSU

No. 3 Seeds

NC State

Duke

Kentucky

Oklahoma

No. 4 Seeds

Ohio State

Baylor

Ole Miss

North Carolina

No. 5 Seeds

Alabama

Maryland

Kansas State

Tennessee

No. 6 Seeds

West Virginia

Michigan State

Iowa

Oklahoma State

No. 7 Seeds

Louisville

Michigan

Vanderbilt

Florida State

No. 8 Seeds

Creighton

Utah

Illinois

South Dakota State

No. 9 Seeds

Richmond

Mississippi State

Georgia Tech

Cal

No. 10 Seeds

Indiana

Nebraska

Oregon

Iowa State/Princeton

No. 11 Seeds

James Madison

Washington/Harvard

Columbia

UNLV

No. 12 Seeds

Florida Gulf Coast

George Mason

Fairfield

Grand Canyon

No. 13 Seeds

Green Bay

UTSA

Missouri State

Ball State

No. 14 Seeds

Liberty

Gonzaga

Norfolk State

Montana State

No. 15 Seeds

Lehigh

Southeastern Louisiana

Albany

Tennessee Tech

No. 16 Seeds

Southern/NC A&T

Fairleigh Dickinson

UNC-Greenville/High Point

Hawaii

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL BRACKET (LIVE)

What Is ‘March Madness’?

March Madness refers to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, a neck-to-neck, single-elimination competition that takes place every March. A total of 68 teams earn a spot either by winning their conference championship or receiving an at-large bid from the NCAA selection committee.

The term March Madness was originally coined in 1939 by Illinois high school official Henry V. Porter, but it wasn’t associated with the NCAA tournament until CBS broadcaster Brent Musburger popularized it during the 1982 tournament.

The women’s tournament began in 1982 with 32 teams, expanded to 64 teams in 1994, and finally matched the men’s format with 68 teams in 2022.

What to Expect from the 2025 March Madness (Women's Basketball)?

UConn is gearing up for March Madness with high hopes of ending its long title drought. The Huskies showed no mercy in the Big East this season thanks to their wins in the regular season and tournament championship, giving them an upper edge in earning a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2021. As for South Carolina, they’re eyeing for a back-to-back championship, something no team has done since UConn in 2016. The Gamecocks endured strong, winning the SEC tournament. Although they’ve lost three games this year, they’re still regarded as one of the stronger teams in the country.

One notable player to look out for is Paige Bueckers, who’s earned her rank as UConn’s all-time leading scorer. However, despite her towering achievements, she has yet to clinch the biggest prize of all — a national championship. The 2025 March Madness is essentially Bueckers' last shot at bringing home a title back to campus. Another player worth mentioning is JuJu Watkins, who recently earned Big Ten Player of the Year honors. The last time folks saw her, she helped the Trojans secure a No. 1 seed. If Watkins continues to show promising performance, USC could potentially bag its first national championship since 1984.

Who Won the Previous 'March Madness (Women's Basketball)?

Check out the winners of the March Madness (Women’s Basketball) in the past 10 years.