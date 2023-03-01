March is here and ready to overwhelm you with sequels and adaptations galore! Creed III is poised to be a box office knockout with Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors at the top of their game. Ghostface terrorizes New York City in Scream VI and Chris Pine both solves and creates problems in the fantasy adventure film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves alongside Hugh Grant. Zachary Levi reprises his role of the DC Comics character Shazam, John Wick is back for more kills in John Wick: Chapter 4, and plus, we get the Tetris origin story you didn’t know you needed.

Grab your popcorn and put fresh batteries in your remote! Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the big and small screens in March.

Creed III

Release Date: March 3 in Theaters

Fear. Anger. Revenge. Michael B. Jordan steps into the ring and sits in the director’s chair for Creed III, the latest installment in the Rocky spin-off franchise. For Adonis Creed (Jordan), everything seems to be going exceptionally well. His relationship with Bianca (Tessa Thompson) is stronger than ever, his business deals are a success, and he has the support of his enormous fan base. But when he gets an ominous visit from Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and boxing prodigy whose career was put on hold when he was sent to jail, resentments resurface and Creed’s most dangerous foe steps into the ring. This time, it’s personal.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Release Date: March 3 in Theaters

Guy Ritchie is back with another dapper comedic crime thriller up his sleeve. In Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, Jason Statham stars as Orson Fortune, a special agent tasked with taking down billionaire arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). In an effort to infiltrate Greg’s inner circle, Orson and his team of operatives, Sarah (Aubrey Plaza), Nathan (Cary Elwes), and JJ (Bugzy Malone), hire Greg’s favorite actor Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to go undercover and help with the mission.

A Little White Lie

Release Date: March 3 in Theaters, On Demand, and Digital

A tiny stretch of the truth won’t hurt anyone, right? Michael Shannon is a fish out of water in A Little White Lie, a dramedy about an unassuming handyman who gets mistaken for a wildly respected and infamously reclusive author. When Shriver (Shannon) gets an invitation from English professor Simone Cleary (Kate Hudson) asking him to speak at this year’s literary festival, he’s understandably confused. Sure, his name is Shriver, but he’s not the Shriver. After some encouragement from a friend, the down-on-his-luck and shy Shriver heads to Ohio to pretend to be the man of the hour. The film, which was written and directed by Michael Maren, also stars Don Johnson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Romy Byrne.

Transfusion

Release Date: March 3 in Theaters, On Demand, and Digital

Sam Worthington follows up his blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water with Transfusion, a film about the lengths a parent will go to to protect their children. Worthington plays Ryan Logan, an ex-special forces operative who descends into the criminal underworld in order to protect his troubled young son Billy (Edward Carmody) from following in his violent footsteps. This intense and emotional thriller is writer Matt Nable’s directorial debut.

Palm Trees and Power Lines

Release Date: March 3 in Theaters and On Demand

Is he someone you could trust? Writer-director Jamie Dack’s feature film debut Palm Trees and Power Lines is a gut-wrenching coming-of-age drama that follows Lea (Lily McInerny), a lonely teenager searching for purpose in her simple and quiet life. She meets and enters a romantic relationship with Tom (Jonathan Tucker), a man twice her age who seems to be the only one to understand her. But the more possessive Tom gets, the more concerned and skeptical Lea’s peers become. The film was nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, where Dack won the Directing Award.

Scream VI

Release Date: March 10 in Theaters

You didn’t really think that Ghostface was done haunting us, did you? Following the bloody events of Scream (2022), four survivors leave behind Woodsboro for New York City. They quickly learn, however, that there is a new Ghostface after them who isn’t afraid to kill you in the middle of a convenience store. What’s that massive Ghsotface shrine about, and who’s behind the mask this time? The horror thriller stars Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Dermot Mulroney, Jenna Ortega, Samara Weaving, Melissa Barrera, and Mason Gooding. It's the first movie in the franchise to not feature Neve Campbell.

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Release Date: March 10 on Netflix

So he’s in prison, except he’s actually not. Idris Elba is back and ready to get his detective on in Luther: The Fallen Sun. Elba reprises his role as John Luther, a gritty, smart, and relentless detective who led the Emmy-nominated BBC psychological crime series Luther for five seasons which ended in 2019. The film serves as a continuation of the series and follows the shamed but determined Luther who breaks out of prison to hunt down the elusive David Robey (Andy Serkis), the tech billionaire serial killer who loves nothing more than teasing and irritating the dogged detective. Cynthia Erivo also stars in the thriller and the series creator Neil Cross returned to write the screenplay.

Champions

Release Date: March 10 in Theaters

A rebound he certainly wasn’t expecting. Woody Harrelson stars in the endearing sports dramedy Champions as Marcus, a hardened minor-league basketball coach who is court-ordered to manage an enthusiastic team of players with intellectual disabilities. What starts as a reluctant assignment becomes a transformative experience for the team and jaded coach alike. This film is an English remake of Javier Fesser’s Spanish film of the same name and is directed by Bobby Farrelly.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Release Date: March 17 in Theaters

Just say the word. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the 2019 action comedy Shazam! is absolutely slammed with heroes and villains. Directed by David F. Sandberg and based on DC Comics characters, the film follows foster kid Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who, upon saying “Shazam!” turns into the adult superhero of the same name (played by Zachary Levi). He and his foster siblings, who were also granted powers in the previous film, must take down the Daughters of Atlas, led by Helen Mirren’s Hespera.

65

Release Date: March 17 in Theaters

Adam Driver is dino-mite in 65, a sci-fi drama about a voyage gone wrong. Written and directed by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the film follows astronaut Mills (Driver) who crashes on Earth 65 million years ago. You know, when dinosaurs were still a thing. Stranded on the dangerous planet with the only other survivor Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), he and his young companion must try to survive the prehistoric world.

Inside

Release Date: March 17 in Theaters

Willem Dafoe is stuck inside and is going quite mad. Nemo (Dafoe) is a high-end art thief like no other…until he isn’t. Directed by Vasilis Katsoupis and written by Ben Hopkins, Inside is a haunting exhibit of a man’s descent into madness. After a heist goes wrong, he ends up locked inside a New York penthouse with nothing but dwindling wits and expensive art. Is he resourceful enough to survive? The film premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The Magician’s Elephant

Release Date: March 17 on Netflix

Okay, let’s address the elephant in the room. Based on the beautiful book by the brilliant Kate DiCamillo, The Magician’s Elephant is an animated fantasy film about an orphaned boy Peter (Noah Jupe) who visits a fortune teller (Natasia Demetriou) who tells him to seek out the magician with an elephant. Peter meets the theatrical magician (Benedict Wong) who gives him a series of tasks to accomplish that will lead him to his sister. Can he believe in himself enough to overcome these obstacles and find her? The film was directed by Wendy Rogers and adapted for the screen by Martin Hynes.

Wildflower

Release Date: March 17 in Select Theaters

Mad Men and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Kiernan Shipka stars in Matt Smukler’s unique coming-of-age film Wildflower. The dramedy follows Bea (Shipka) and her unorthodox upbringing being raised by her intellectually disabled parents. With college around the corner, Bea is worried about her parents and how they will fare without her. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Moving On

Release Date: March 17 in Theaters

These two just can’t stop working together, can they? Written and directed by About a Boy scribe Paul Weitz, Moving On is a revenge comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as Claire and Evelyn, two friends from college who reconnect at their friend’s funeral. Old hostilities and resentments resurface once they lay eyes on the loathsome widower (Malcolm McDowell) who wronged them in the past. Is murder the answer?

Boston Strangler

Release Date: March 17 on Hulu

“The city is, for some, glamorous, stimulating, prosperous. Only recently has it become dangerous.” Keira Knightley leads a journalistic investigation alongside Carrie Coon in Matt Ruskin’s Boston Strangler. The historical crime drama tells the chilling true story of reporters Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley) and Jean Cole (Coon), the people who pieced together and pursued the murders of the serial killer known as the Boston Strangler. Not only did they have to fight for answers, but against the sexism that permeated the 1960s.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Release Date: March 24 in Theaters

Time is of the essence. Keanu Reeves is back as our favorite assassin John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest thrilling installment in this neo-noir universe. Directed by Chad Stahelski, who’s known for his stuntwork in The Matrix franchise, The Hunger Games, and Deadpool 2, the crime thriller follows John Wick’s quest to take down The High Table. The path to freedom, however, is lined with enemies and international alliances, and Wick is the only one who can stop them. The film also stars Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, and Hiroyuki Sanada.

A Good Person

Release Date: March 24 in Theaters

Florence Pugh shines alongside Morgan Freeman in A Good Person, a film that delicately explores the ways in which we move on and grow from loss. Written and directed by Zach Braff, the film follows Allison (Pugh) whose life is upended when she survives a fatal car accident that leads her to question her identity, purpose, and strained relationships. The emotional drama also stars Molly Shannon, Zoe Lister-Jones, Celeste O’Connor, and Alex Wolff.

The Lost King

Release Date: March 24 in Theaters

Sally Hawkins is taking “fangirl” to a whole new level. The Lost King infuses some whimsy into the charming true story of Philippa Langley (Hawkins), a woman suffering from chronic fatigue who is let go of her job for a younger woman. She attends a play about Richard III and sees bits of herself in a historical figure she feels has earned an inaccurate reputation as a vilified and overall lousy individual. She begins to “see” Richard III (Harry Lloyd) and turns her fascination up a notch by joining the Richard III Society, a group of people who share the same feelings about the wrongly-disgraced king. Much to her unsupportive husband’s (Steve Coogan) frustration, she embarks on the nearly impossible quest to locate and unearth Richard III’s remains that were lost five centuries prior.

Dungeons & Dungeons: Honor Among Thieves

Release Date: March 31 in Theaters

Dungeons and dragons and bears, oh my! Okay, maybe there aren’t bears in this. But you know what this movie does have? Chris Pine and Hugh Grant. Based on the popular role-playing game, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows the comedic and charming misadventures of Edgin (Pine), a bard who mistakenly steals the wrong artifact, leaving him and the rest of his thieving friends to clumsily try and regain their footing and fight the evil that sprouts up along the way. The film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, and Regé-Jean Page.

Murder Mystery 2

Release Date: March 31 on Netflix

Murder Mystery 2 sees Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler together again…to solve another murder mystery, of course! Husband and wife team turned (very) amateur detectives Audrey and Nick are trying to run their own private eye agency, but it’s not as easy as they thought. Things get deadly and complicated once they visit their friend’s private island wedding, only to be thrust into the middle of a kidnapping plot. The crime comedy was directed by Jeremy Garelick and also stars Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jillian Bell, Tony Goldwyn, and Annie Mumolo.

Tetris

Release Date: March 31 on Apple TV+

Who doesn’t love an origin story? How about one for the colorful block video game from the 1980s? Based on the dangerous true story, the Apple TV+ film Tetris details how the simple game became an international phenomenon. Taron Egerton plays Henk Rogers, the hyper-focused and enthusiastic businessman who was so taken by the game that he teamed up with its Russian inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) in the USSR the spread their love for those tiny computer-generated blocks throughout the world. The biographical drama was directed by Stonehouse and Stan & Ollie director Jon S. Baird and was written by Noah Pink.

A Thousand and One

Release Date: March 31 in Theaters

Get ready for a crime drama that will yank on your heartstrings. Written and directed by A.V. Rockwell, the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Winner A Thousand and One explores the beautiful and tragic relationship between Inez de la Paz (Teyana Taylor) and her six-year-old son Terry (Aaron Kingsley Adetola) who she kidnaps from the foster care system. As Terry grows up and opportunities arise, the mother-and-son duo tries to adapt to an ever-changing and unpredictable world.

Rye Lane

Release Date: March 31 in Theaters

Every monthly movie guide needs a romantic comedy. The South-London set rom-com Rye Lane follows Dom (David Jonsson) and Yas (Vivian Oparah), two twenty-somethings who are fresh out of bad break-ups and unsure about themselves and their futures. After meeting and bonding over their devastating relationships, they spend a day getting to know each other and end up in a series of embarrassing moments that bond them together. The charming film was directed by Raine Allen-Miller and was written by Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia.