Marcia Gay Harden, who won an Academy Award for her involvement in the 2000 biographical film Pollock, is the latest addition to Renner, Robert Rippberger’s new sci-fi thriller. The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Harden will voice the role of Salenus, an artificially intelligent companion designed by computer genius Renner. She also joins an ensemble cast led by Frankie Muniz, who will play the eponymous character, alongside Violett Beane and Taylor Gray.

Directed by Rippberger, who also co-wrote the script with Martin Medina and Luke Medina, Renner follows the titular character, who, after trying to woo his new neighbor Jamie (Beane) with the help of Salenus, realizes too late that he mistakenly encoded his devious mother into it. Rippberger, along with Medina, KT Kent, Devin Keaton, and Jay Burnley of Slated, handles the production of this thrilling project.

Getting Harden to board this project is like a dream come true for Rippberger, who recently expressed his gratitude in a statement, saying: “I’m incredibly honored to have an acclaimed performer like Marcia be voice to the very piece of technology that is reshaping Hollywood. We have always had oracles in society. AI is yet another diversion to people thinking for themselves and preserving the human element that makes art distinct and indelible. Marcia is a true artist and has brought great depth to the themes of this film.”

The Acting Career of Marcia Gay Harden

Harden, who has been a part of the industry since the late seventies, made a breakthrough in her career in 1990 when she starred in The Coen brothers' film Miller's Crossing. About a decade later, she portrayed artist Lee Krasner in Pollock, which earned her her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, and later, in 2003, the movie star earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in Mystic River (2003). Most recently, she received another Oscar nomination for her work on The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

Other renowned movie credits to Harden’s name include The First Wives Club (1996), Flubber (1997), Space Cowboys (2000), Mona Lisa Smile (2003), and the Fifty Shades film series (2015–2018). As for TV shows, she has starred in The Newsroom (2013-2014), How to Get Away with Murder (2015, 2017, 2020), BoJack Horseman (2019), and So Help Me Todd (2022-2024).

No release date has been announced yet for Renner. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.