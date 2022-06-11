Widely known for her influential work in the original Star Wars trilogy from 1977 to 1983, Marcia Lucas is set to make her first interview appearance in the upcoming Icons Unearthed series with its first installment, Icons Unearthed: Star Wars.

According to Deadline, Icons Unearthed: Star Wars will be the first of the anthology series and will take a deep dive into the production of the popular space opera franchise. The show will include interviews with several significant people involved the production of the franchise both in front, and behind the camera including the first on-camera interview with Lucas, who edited the original trilogy.

Married to Star Wars creator George Lucas at the time, Lucas was heavily involved with the production of the original film and is often credited to being one of the biggest influences on its final product as an editor alongside Paul Hirsch and Richard Chew. Due to her relation to the franchise creator, Lucas' perspective will offer viewers a different, deeper insight into the development and production of the iconic film. Alongside Lucas, the show promises to share never-before-heard stories about the making of the film gathering interviews with production members from across the world.

The original Star Wars from 1977 was known for its production troubles and was deemed a guaranteed failure by many before its release. Despite its long-gestating development and production, the film went on to release to widespread popularity where it became a cultural landmark leading to one of the biggest multimedia franchises in the world with various sequels, prequels, television shows, video games, and an infinite amount of toy lines and merchandise. With the development of several Disney Plus shows, the Star Wars momentum doesn't seem to be slowing down.

Icons Unearthed is produced by The Nacelle Company who is also responsible for the Netflix series, The Toys That Made Us, which also featured its own Star Wars-centered episode. While the exact details of what the production team uncovered from their interviews remain to be seen, fans of the film franchise can expect many interesting surprises to come.

Icons Unearthed: Star Wars is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss and executive produced by Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Ian Roumain, Alyssa Michek, and Ben Frost. It will have appearances from Lucas, Hirsch, alongside actors Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid, just to name a few.

Icons Unearthed: Star Wars will air on Vice TV on July 12.