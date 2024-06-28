The Big Picture Marcus Jordan denies dating Gabrielle Wright, and remains single.

Jordan and Larsa Pippen's relationship is unclear, but they remain on good terms.

Jordan's future on The Real Housewives of Miami and The Traitors remains uncertain.

Marcus Jordan was seen out at Paris Fashion Week with Gabrielle Wright and rumors began to fly about the pair. Since, Jordan has clarified that there is nothing there between them, and he is still "single AF." Jordan was featured on the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Miami as he was in a relationship with Larsa Pippen. The pair were the talk of the internet because Pippen's ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Jordan's father, NBA superstar Michael Jordan, used to play with each other on the Chicago Bulls. Still, Pippen and Jordan found love with each other until they broke up.

Their back and forth break-up had fans wondering if it was for the show, but it seems that they are now done for the foreseeable future. But Jordan isn't closing that door completely either. TMZ cleared everything up with Jordan, confirming that he is not with Wright, but they also discovered that Jordan wouldn't (seemingly) be opposed to a rekindled romance with Pippen. He said that he and Pippen are "not together [right now] but we're always good." This is confirmation that they're indeed broken up because they were spotted on the beach together recently, having fans wondering if they were back together.

Will Marcus Be on The Real Housewives of Miami?

Image by Zanda Rice, Bravo

So for now, Jordan is single and apparently proud of it. The couple was also featured on The Traitors where neither he nor Pippen were traitors but Jordan was killed off rather quickly to shift blame to Pippen as a traitor. While we got a lot of fun moments from them on both shows, their break-up makes fans wonder what the future holds for Jordan's reality career.

We saw the rise and fall of Jordan and Pippen on reality television, but they just keep us guessing about their relationship. At this rate, it does seem like they're still at least friendly enough that he could show up on the next season of The Real Housewives of Miami, but also their break-up started off badly. Something clearly has shifted for the pair that they are not letting fans in on yet. So, as of now, it doesn't seem like they are done forever. Never say never?

You can see Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen on The Real Housewives of Miami and in the second Season of The Traitors.

