The Big Picture Pippen realized Jordan wasn't the one for her after time apart filming, leading to a permanent breakup.

Jordan didn't take Pippen's comments well, hinting at his discontent on social media.

Despite a significant age gap, Pippen claims it wasn't the reason for their split, focusing more on different life paths.

Larsa Pippen's relationship with Marcus Jordan seemed hopeful after a brief break-up before they called it quits for good. But as Pippen continues to talk about what forced her to move on, it doesn't seem to be working for Jordan. When Pippen went on the Amy & T.J. Podcast, she talked about when she went to film House of Villains she realized she didn't miss him. “You know, I feel like I just finished. I just wrapped up shooting the show, and I spent time away from him and everyone else. I was there for like two weeks, and it just kind of gave me clarity when I was alone,” she stated about her time on the reality series.

Pippen went on to say that it made her realize that he was not her guy. “And I think when you’re alone, you kind of really miss the person, or you realize maybe you aren’t my guy, and that made me realize, I don’t think he’s my guy.” That did not seemingly sit well with Jordan who wrote in his Instagram story (it has since been deleted) about the situation. Fans believed that his response was about Pippen's comments.

Pippen Claims Breakup Wasn't Due to Age Gap

Jordan had to get a few things off of his chest. “I wasn’t born last night. Rewriting history for clout is not cute,” he wrote. “Funny how ppl change, just to be part of a conversation that’s irrelevant.” He went on to talk about "press," leading to more fans thinking he was referring to Pippen when he posted it. “Why give shorty a heart when she rather have press. Ooooohhh that’s that nerve.”

When Larsa Pippen was on the podcast, she talked about her 16-year age gap with Jordan and said that she didn't think that that was an issue for them. “I just think we are on a different journey and I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing. I want him to be happy, he’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.” She went on to talk about age, saying “I don’t think it’s the age; it’s just where we are right now. For now, she may be “single and ready to mingle."

