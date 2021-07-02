I’m of the mind that Betty Gilpin is currently one of the best of the best in film and television. Of course the success of Netflix’s GLOW was a major game-changer, earning Gilpin three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, but it’s the pairing of her work in GLOW and The Hunt in particular that firmly solidifies that Gilpin is someone who has range for days to show off - if the industry would just continue to let her tap into it. While celebrating the release of Amazon’s The Tomorrow War, Gilpin joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night to retrace her steps in the industry and to discuss her hopes for the future.

The Tomorrow War begins in present day when mankind’s world is rocked by the arrival of soldiers from the future. They come to warn humanity that aliens invade and that in the year 2051, they’re losing the war. Their only hope for survival is if people from the present time travel to 2051 to join the fight. Ultimately, Emmy’s (Gilpin) husband Dan (Chris Pratt) winds up getting drafted, completely rewriting the future of the Forester family.

While discussing a show she’d love to guest star on, Gilpin emphasized why recent hit, Mare of Easttown, goes beyond just being a stellar show she’d love to be part of. Gilpin also sees it as a show that's contributing to changing the range of roles for women in the industry. Here’s how she put it:

“I’ve just consumed all of Mare of Easttown and I am so energized by that show! I think that I, myself Betty, am at this point where I’m 34 and I feel like as an actor, internally I have all these ideas that I wanna do and all this grotesque, layered, clowny, mezzanine hitting depths of despair touching stuff that I wanna do, but role wise, I’ve played a lot of women who are like, I said orchids and have organized purses and none of that stuff going on. A lot of stuff I have been honored to play and really excited, but I’m wondering if one of two things is gonna happen - if I age out of the Barbie contoury stuff if then they’ll be like, ‘Thanks for playing. Goodbye! You can go do Madea in the Berkshires. No one wants to see you on camera anymore.’ Or if I will break out of the Barbie shell stuff when my tits are in my shoes and more lines are on my face and then I can finally be the grotesque id person that I want to on camera. Sometimes I feel confident about that and sometimes I’m like, ‘Ugh, I don’t know if society is ready to let women be as grotesque and layered and dark as the men are allowed to. And then I watch something like Mare of Easttown and the performances of Kate Winslet and Julianne Nicholson and Jean Smart who they’re not having to check any Barbie boxes. They are just pure id and just the darkest most layered not performative versions of themselves and they’re sexier than they’ve ever been as a complete side effect that has nothing to do with it. It felt like Narcan and I was just so excited to watch it.”

Another source of hope for Gilpin? The young stars already seizing those opportunities and making the absolute most out of them. Here’s what Gilpin said when asked who’s changing the industry for the better:

“I feel like there’s a crop of actresses who are like 10 years younger than me who are just - we’ve got some contenders right now Oscar-wise. Anya Taylor-Joy, Florence Pugh, Jodie Comer, basically the whole cast of Little Women who are just raising the bar in terms of layers to hit and gravitas. It’s just so exciting to me. I feel like I wasted a lot of my early career playing these roles and I think they’re just skipping that stuff and it makes me have hope for the future.”

If you’re eager to hear more from Gilpin, there’s loads more from where that came from! Check out Gilpin’s episode of Collider Ladies Night at the top of this article or the full uncut conversation in podcast form below to hear more about how her early theater experience influences her current work, how she dealt with the shocking cancellation of GLOW, what it was like working with director Chris McKay on The Tomorrow War and loads more!

The Tomorrow War arrives on Prime Video on July 2nd.

