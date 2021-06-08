Residents of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, will no longer have to complain about going to that dingy old gas station. Instead, the town where the popular HBO miniseries Mare of Easttown was set will commemorate their new Wawa location with a day dedicated to the show on Thursday, June 10th. The event will be marked with complimentary coffee, t-shirts, and most importantly of all, the Mare of Easttown Spicy Cheesesteak.

However, the event is not just for cross-promotion. Mare of Easttown Day also marks a day that honors the resilient people of the Delaware County community. Local officials will be honored at the event, and Wawa will donate money towards charities of their choice. This includes a $10,000 donation to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

According to the gas station chain in a statement, the name is a “nod to how spicy the show is,”. It is not an incorrect statement. The show has been so successful that HBO chief Casey Bloys is open to the idea of a second season. However, it might be a while before we hear anything further about Kate Winslet’s troubled Mare Sheehan.

Wawa served as a surprising plot point in the series to those outside of Pennsylvania, with characters eating hoagies and drinking coffee. However, the chain originated in and has become synonymous with the state, even when it expanded to other states. Winslet even called it “mythical” in a now-famous interview with The Los Angeles Times podcast “The Envelope.” Unfortunately, those living in other Wawa-inhabited states such as Florida and New Jersey will not participate in Mare of Easttown Day. If you want to try the new Spicy Cheesesteak, you have to visit the new Upper Darby, Pennsylvania store on the 10th.

Mare of Easttown is available to stream on HBO Max. To hear spoiler-filled reactions to the show’s finale, check out the 319th episode of “The Collider Podcast.”

