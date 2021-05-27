From creator Brad Ingelsby and director Craig Zobel, the seven-episode HBO limited series Mare of Easttown follows small-town Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet, who’s also an executive producer on the project), as she investigates a grisly local murder that threatens to tear the community apart. At the same time, Mare’s own family life is a mess, which is starting to bleed into her career in a way that will lead to unavoidable consequences.

During a virtual junket for the series, Collider got the opportunity to chat 1-on-1 with Zobel about taking on directorial duties for the entire series, how he’s evolved as a filmmaker, telling the story of the victim in a different way, ensuring that they were never exploitative, why working with Winslet was one of the most fun collaborations he’s ever had, and his desire to take a break and noodle around a bit.

RELATED: Kate Winslet on 'Mare of Easttown', Sparring With Jean Smart, and Giving Up on Glamorous Roles

Collider: How different do you feel, as a filmmaker, between making Compliance and now having this experience?

CRAIG ZOBEL: I felt so different then when I made Compliance. In my mind, Compliance was an art project in such a specific way. It was not made for any other reason than going, “What would those two people be saying to each other?” It was making a film in order to try to understand something that seemed foreign to me. Since then, I’ve gotten to do a whole lot of different kinds of things, which has been so fun. It’s been an exciting time. I’ve gotten to do things, like go to feudal Japan on Westworld and make robots swordfight each other, and things like that, that are so different than I ever would have imagined. I’ve gotten to make a crazy international thriller type movie with Justin Theroux, as a bottle episode for a TV show (The Leftovers). All of these things that are so different. It’s not directly related to Compliance, but Mare of Easttown was, for me, an experience in getting to work with actors again and do something where the primary focus is that. That’s been really rewarding and fun.

Image via HBO

You’ve done indie films and you’ve done episodic television, but this is probably the highest profile project that you’ve done and it’s a lot for one director to take on every episode. In what ways did you feel totally ready to direct the complete series and what were you most nervous about going into it?

ZOBEL: I can answer both parts of that question with one thing. I had done a series that’s available on Paramount Network, called One Dollar, and I directed all of the episodes of that. That took place in Pittsburgh and was also a murder mystery. So, I’ve been in this world before. I’ve figured out how to tell a bunch of hours of story about one thing before. I also was like, “Why am I doing this again?,” because it is hard. And now that I’ve done it twice, I think I’ve finally figured out how to do it. I’ve made a bunch of mistakes in trying to tell long form stories that go for multiple episodes and I feel like finally, after two of them, I’m more confident about it. There is some level where you have to have the ability to take a step back and go, “Okay, this is what all of this is doing. We’re doing this scene because of the thing that’s gonna happen, three episodes from now.” You have to have that 30,000 foot idea, but mostly it’s just about surviving the day, truly.

At any point during the shoot, did you wonder what you had gotten yourself into, or once you’re in it, are you just focused on being in it?

ZOBEL: Yeah, once I was in it, I did just focus on it. With a feature, you know so much about each scene because there’s only 95 pages or something, so you’ve thought about each scene and they’re each a precious thing to you. With this, there were so many scenes. What you thought a scene was about, you come to work every day and you hear the rehearsal and you realize, “Because of the way that we did something last Wednesday, this can’t play like this.” There’s a lot of having to improvise and change what we’re doing with a scene. Sometimes you have to put it on its feet or put it in a new place or do something else, just to make sure that you’re doing as best you can. It’s such a big task that you have to just focus on the thing that you’re doing right there.

This is a crime drama that involves crimes against young women. When it came to shooting the aftermath of the Erin McMenamin crime and figuring out how to handle that, what was your process for deciding how much to show and how much not to show, so that you give audiences the full impact, but you’re not feeling too exploitative?

ZOBEL: There were plot reasons why some decisions were made that had to be honored, so that later in the series, you would understand certain things. My big goal, especially at the beginning, was to tell the story of the victim in an interesting, new way, so that she felt like a person and she didn’t just feel like the victim of a crime. Talking it through with the actor (Cailee Spaeny) is always a good idea. They always have a lot of opinions, and it’s really important to listen to those opinions, especially when you’re talking about violence against women. Being a man, I need to know what the comfort level is and what the storytelling is that they would feel comfortable with, but would also be effective and why they wanted to say yes to the role. That was, for sure, a collaboration with that performer and what she thought it should be as well. If she had different opinions, it would have been different. I would have listened to them.

Image via HBO

What’s it like for you, as a director, to work with someone like Kate Winslet, who was also a producer on the project with a very clear voice of her own?

ZOBEL: It was great. It was one of the most fun collaborations I’ve ever had. She knew exactly who this character was. She had a very clear idea of what she hadn’t seen before and what was exciting, and as luck would have it, that was something that I was immediately interested in and like, “Lean into that person.” I was excited whenever we could bring humor to her because I found Mare kind of mean and grumpy, but there was something essentially lovable about her. I just never feel like she was coming from a bad place, as a character. She’s just had it with most people, and that curmudgeonly attitude was something I just loved and was there for. It was fun for me to get to encourage her and watch her do that. She’s amazing. She’s one of the most lovely people in the world.

After you do something like this, how do you figure out what you’re going to direct next?

ZOBEL: I was joking with a friend the other day who was talking about feeling very pent up and cooped up during the pandemic, and because of my experience working on the show during all of that, I haven’t. I was listening with a bit of envy. I wanna be cooped up. It’s been a lot of work. I’m gonna take a break. What was really attractive about Mare of Easttown was that, just prior to it, I had done The Hunt, which was very heightened. It’s satirical and very much supposed to be not a very naturalistic movie. That was not in my descriptor of that movie. So, Mare was a fun project to follow that project, in that it was completely the opposite and I felt like I could explore a whole different thing when I did that. It does leave me wanting to take some time and mull things over. There’s a science fiction project that I’m very excited about. I have a few other ideas that I haven’t had time to write because I’ve been working a lot recently, so I’m gonna try to just noodle. I wanna get bored. It’s been a second.

Everything you do does seem so incredibly different from everything else that you’ve done. Is that intentional? Is that something you’ve actively set out to do?

ZOBEL: Yes, it is intentional. It’s funny because I probably would have a more famous career if I didn’t do that, but it’s fun to change, every time. I do actually feel like that is why I keep doing it, in order to find a new thing. I don’t know how good that’s been for being able to ID a movie or a television show that I’ve made, but it makes me feel empowered. I’m proud of Mare, and I’m also very proud of The Hunt, and they are very different from each other. I guess you’re getting to see my taste through those choices.

Mare of Easttown airs on Sunday nights on HBO, an is available to stream at HBO Max.

KEEP READING: The Creator of 'Mare of Easttown' Knew the Ending Before Writing the Opening Scene

Share Share Tweet Email

What's It Like to Audition for 'Star Wars'? Kelly Marie Tran Details the Super Secretive Process "The character description said, '20s, female, character-y,' and that was it."

Read Next